"From"

Scott McCord and Hannah Cheramy in a scene in “From” in 2022.

 Courtesy MGM

The mystery box genre has struggled to maintain its quality and audience since “Lost” ended more than a decade ago. With so many entertainment options available, scheduling a specific time each week to watch a show with the main purpose of dropping the tiniest of breadcrumbs about a somewhat engaging mystery that may or may not ever end in a satisfying resolution simply isn’t worth most people’s time. Mystery box shows need compelling characters and layers to their central mysteries that produce intriguing reveals on a regular basis.

Enter “From,” the best mystery box show on television that has — more so than any show since “Lost” — found the balance between baiting its audience with new teases and still offering a compelling week-to-week story that stands on its own, even when stripped of the serial narrative hooks. “Lost” alum Harold Perrineau stars in one of the most compelling shows to air in recent years that combines elements of Stephen King with unique twists on genre tropes about a group of strangers from across the country all trapped in a mysterious town from which they can’t escape. To make matters worse, the strangers are stalked each night by vicious creatures that look human up until the point where they rip their victims apart with their bare hands and torture them while they’re still alive. And somehow, those monsters aren’t even the worst thing that haunts the town. Welcome to Fromville.

