The mystery box genre has struggled to maintain its quality and audience since “Lost” ended more than a decade ago. With so many entertainment options available, scheduling a specific time each week to watch a show with the main purpose of dropping the tiniest of breadcrumbs about a somewhat engaging mystery that may or may not ever end in a satisfying resolution simply isn’t worth most people’s time. Mystery box shows need compelling characters and layers to their central mysteries that produce intriguing reveals on a regular basis.
Enter “From,” the best mystery box show on television that has — more so than any show since “Lost” — found the balance between baiting its audience with new teases and still offering a compelling week-to-week story that stands on its own, even when stripped of the serial narrative hooks. “Lost” alum Harold Perrineau stars in one of the most compelling shows to air in recent years that combines elements of Stephen King with unique twists on genre tropes about a group of strangers from across the country all trapped in a mysterious town from which they can’t escape. To make matters worse, the strangers are stalked each night by vicious creatures that look human up until the point where they rip their victims apart with their bare hands and torture them while they’re still alive. And somehow, those monsters aren’t even the worst thing that haunts the town. Welcome to Fromville.
The central mystery of the story involves a mysterious town in which people find themselves trapped after taking a detour when they come across a downed tree across the road. When someone enters the town, they cannot leave, no matter how many times they drive around or trek through the woods. It’s soon revealed that this town is located outside of time and space, as people are transported from all over the country with no real reasoning or logic to explain what brought them together. Each night, people hide in buildings or structures with mysterious talismans hanging above the door to protect them from the creatures in the woods.
Taking a page out of the original pitch of “The Village,” the townspeople must take shelter and hide from creatures that come each night to kill anyone they can find. But unlike vampires or other monsters that consume human flesh, these creatures — which mimic human appearance and voice — slowly torture their victims, ripping their bodies apart while they’re still alive. Some of the most startling scenes of the show focus on the aftermath, in which the victims’ bodies are usually found mutilated with their internal organs missing. A haunting exposition dump from one of the main characters explains the rules of Fromville by the middle of the first season, and they’re downright terrifying.
“From” does a good job of regularly introducing mysteries and wrinkles into the story that are often familiar to genre fans. One character hears voices commanding her to do things in order to save everyone. A mysterious figure in the woods helps out certain characters that are in immediate danger. One character hears the voice of his dead wife who helps keep him alive during troubled times. While few mysteries have been solved in the first two 10-episode seasons, the show is constantly revealing new information, even if it doesn’t completely solve each new wrinkle it introduces.
The show’s tone is very dark and its themes are oppressive. A child is brutally killed within the first five minutes of the premier episode — immediately letting the viewer know exactly what they’re about to experience over the next two seasons and counting. Most of the violence is done off camera and the viewer is left to see the gruesome aftermath. The most terrifying horror is what the viewer pictures in their own mind and “From” does an amazing job of playing up that fear with the monster attacks, especially when the victims are heard screaming just off camera while the focus dwells on those left alive to listen.
Many of the residents deal with some form of survivors’ guilt and some of the best episodes focus on those feelings and relationships. The mystery is the driving force of the show, but the characters really anchor the storytelling. They’re so well written that you truly feel the tension when they’re in danger. So seeing them grapple with what it takes to survive and pondering a future in a world with no hope, it resonates with many today. We may not be staring down a forest of monsters that come out every night to kill us, but reality can often be stranger (and worse) than fiction.
“From” just completed its second season this summer and was renewed for a third season that was originally scheduled to air next summer, WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes pending. It’s some of the best genre storytelling on television in some time, weaving together a Stephen King-esque mystery and horror with unique world building and solid acting. At 20 episodes, binging is recommended, but one can easily see how this would be a show that would be enthralling to watch live, week to week.
“From” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes air on Epix and stream on MGM+.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.