Carried by a surprisingly heavy performance from star Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” transcends many video game inspired movie tropes to offer a fun, albeit somewhat shallow experience.
The colorful, outlandish film grounds itself with the age-old question of what constitutes life and free will. While philosophers have dedicated thousands of years to this question, director Shawn Levy and Reynolds decided to approach it from an entirely different perspective. Using the backdrop of a “Grand Theft Auto Online” styled virtual world, “Free Guy” attempts to tackle the question within the digital confines of artificial intelligence.
Reynolds plays “Guy,” a non-playable character in a video game that looks eerily similar — in concept, design and “gameplay” — to Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto Online.” In the game, players can join an online server to shoot each other, steal cars and rob banks in the pursuit of various missions. Guy works at a bank that’s robbed literally multiple times each day, but it feels completely normal to everyone else. Guy cannot seem to shake this idea of a woman he’s seen in his dreams and has fallen in love with her. So when he stumbles across Molotovgirl, played by “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer, it triggers an entirely new response within him that breaks the foundation of the game.
Reynolds bounces between his gleefully ignorant NPC personality to a much more “human” character throughout the film. It’s his performance, which is surprisingly restrained given the material he has to work with, that helps the movie succeed — even in some of its more cheesy moments. It’s his effortless motions and mannerisms that sell Guy as being a literal computer program character that’s slowly becoming something more.
Comer does a serviceable job — bouncing between her leather-clad video game avatar and her much more natural real world look. The script just doesn’t give her character a whole lot to work with — especially when the the movie is linchpinned on her being the source of two male character’s romantic desires — a macguffin the movie reveals with attempted suspense that fails miserably, as the twist is extremely obvious.
There’s enough Easter eggs and gags to entertain video game enthusiasts. At times, “Free Guy” almost seems as if it wants to copy “Ready Player One” with its multitude of pop culture cameos, but never quite manages to pull the trigger in a natural manner. A pair of surprising cameos in the third act will almost assuredly elicit a raucous response from the audience, but almost feel kind of cringe in retrospect. Let’s just say “Space Jam: A New Legacy” isn’t the only movie mining its studio’s catalogue for some fanboy pandering.
“Free Guy” feels like the type of movie that’s not made very often these days. It tells a complete story that feels like it’s wrapped by the time the credits roll. It’s wholesome and fun for the whole family — telling a good story with a good meaning behind it. The surprising amount of action is well-directed and bright and vivid. Much of the movie feels like a live action video game — not in the same vein as a live action adaptation like “Resident Evil,” but more of a love letter to games. On paper, there are a lot of problems with this premise, but Reynolds and Levy make it work to craft perhaps the most surprisingly enjoyable movie of the year.
“Free Guy” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.