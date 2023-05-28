“Fast X” is possibly the worst movie in the franchise — and that’s saying something.
This nearly 150-minute long slog serves as nothing more than yet another ego stroking for star Vin Diesel, who has become a cancer on the series since Paul Walker died while filming “Furious 7.” All three movies since have shown Diesel and the producers are spinning their wheels because they don’t have anything left in the gas tank, other than more elaborate ridiculous car stunts that already strain credulity before a clearly overweight Diesel tries to look like a knockoff superhero. It’s only remotely saved by a cocaine-infused performance from Jason Momoa, who seems to be the only one having any fun in this overly self-serious entry.
The producers are universally creatively bankrupt when they opt to return to “Fast Five,” the entry that really kickstarted this new phase of the franchise, to give its throwaway villain a son who was never seen at any point in the film. Director Louis Leterrier takes director Justin Lin’s sloppy seconds (ironically, Lin filmed for about two weeks as director before leaving due to “creative differences” with star Diesel) with badly directed flashback scenes intermixed with footage from “Fast Five” to piece together the history of Momoa’s Dante Reyes. The retcons feel about as genuine as George Lucas editing “Star Wars” to make Greedo shoot first.
In the present, Diesel’s Toretto and “family” are living in Los Angeles when Charlize Theron’s Cypher shows up wounded on his doorstep. Reyes is one of those villains who’s always one step ahead of everyone in the most ridiculous way possible. He orchestrates an overlong, ridiculous attack using a giant metal flaming ball with a bomb inside that bounces through downtown Rome and crashes into the Vatican, but not without some grand heroics from Toretto to save the Pope.
The attack puts Toretto and family on the most wanted list of the Agency, the mysterious group that Mr. Nobody works for. Except, Mr. Nobody is nowhere to be found and instead, his daughter is introduced. Instead of leaning on the strength of these films, which is the ensemble cast working together and playing off each other, it seems Diesel wanted to have his “Avengers Infinity War” and “Avengers Endgame” finale for the “Fast Saga.” Everyone is split up and on the run, separated from each other. The script struggles to juggle at least four different concurrent storylines with different members of the family trying to hook back up. But even by the time the credits roll, after an absolutely stupid scene in which Toretto races an explosion down the side of a dam, in which they used CG to enhance the size of his arms to look like Hulk Hogan’s Pythons when he bodyslammed Andre the Giant, the movie ends on multiple cliffhangers that resolve nothing. Even after 150 minutes, they just ran out of time to tell a coherent story.
There’s not much to like in “Fast X.” The elements that made the franchise entertaining, from the well-directed action to the great character work, is all missing here, in favor of the Torreto Power Hour. Diesel’s acting has only gotten worse, as he mumbles through his lines now worse than a Bruce Willis straight-to-streaming film. His brooding as he stands next to his Charger and stares into the green screen horizon comes off as so forced and fake. There’s not an ounce of charisma or believability in his character at any point.
“Fast and Furious” fans might enjoy some of the action on display, but even it feels a step down compared to everything else that’s come from the franchise lately. Otherwise, there’s simply not anything worth paying big money to go see in theaters, especially when it’s going to end on a cliffhanger that resolves nothing and leaves fans hanging until the final film — unless they decide to make another after that.
“Fast X” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly movie review for The Lawton Constitution.