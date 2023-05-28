Film Review - Fast X

This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from “Fast X.”

 Giulia Parmigiani/Universal Pictures via AP

“Fast X” is possibly the worst movie in the franchise — and that’s saying something.

This nearly 150-minute long slog serves as nothing more than yet another ego stroking for star Vin Diesel, who has become a cancer on the series since Paul Walker died while filming “Furious 7.” All three movies since have shown Diesel and the producers are spinning their wheels because they don’t have anything left in the gas tank, other than more elaborate ridiculous car stunts that already strain credulity before a clearly overweight Diesel tries to look like a knockoff superhero. It’s only remotely saved by a cocaine-infused performance from Jason Momoa, who seems to be the only one having any fun in this overly self-serious entry.