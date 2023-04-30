Film-Evil-Dead-Rise

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Alyssa Sutherland in a scene from “Evil Dead Rise.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

The dead rise — and talk loads of trash — in an imaginative and creative continuation of one of the most underrated horror franchises in Hollywood.

“Evil Dead Rise” reinvents Sam Raimi’s enduring series for a new era with a fresh eye behind the lens that provides a new twist on a classic formula that still stays true to what made “Evil Dead” so magical for so many people. It doesn’t shy away from the violence or gore that defined the original, nor does it abandon the humor and the ridiculousness of “Evil Dead 2” that the maligned 2013 remake/sequel forsook. What it does is take the relatively simple concept of individuals stuck in an isolated area while haunted by demons and cranks the violence, the horror and the humor to maximum to create an experience that blends the best elements of the more serious “The Evil Dead” and the humor and self awareness of “Evil Dead 2” for an even more unnerving film that toys with the audience’s emotions as much as the deadites toy with their victims.

Recommended for you