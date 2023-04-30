The dead rise — and talk loads of trash — in an imaginative and creative continuation of one of the most underrated horror franchises in Hollywood.
“Evil Dead Rise” reinvents Sam Raimi’s enduring series for a new era with a fresh eye behind the lens that provides a new twist on a classic formula that still stays true to what made “Evil Dead” so magical for so many people. It doesn’t shy away from the violence or gore that defined the original, nor does it abandon the humor and the ridiculousness of “Evil Dead 2” that the maligned 2013 remake/sequel forsook. What it does is take the relatively simple concept of individuals stuck in an isolated area while haunted by demons and cranks the violence, the horror and the humor to maximum to create an experience that blends the best elements of the more serious “The Evil Dead” and the humor and self awareness of “Evil Dead 2” for an even more unnerving film that toys with the audience’s emotions as much as the deadites toy with their victims.
The film is technically a sequel to Raimi’s trilogy of films, and could even be considered a sequel to the 2013 “Evil Dead,” depending on how deep one wants to dive into the “Evil Dead” lore, as there is such a thing. The concept of each movie is simple: Someone stupid finds an unholy book, plays some recordings that summon demons, said demons then possess said stupid folks and carnage — and hilarity — ensues. But there’s a more tragic bent to this film, which focuses on the heavy topics of motherhood and identity. After an earthquake in an old apartment building reveals a long-buried Book of the Dead, a moronic teenager decides to dig it out and mess around. He soon finds out.
Relative unknown Lily Sullivan, who looks very similar to modern day scream queen Mary Elizabeth Winstead, stars as Beth, a guitar technician down on her luck after testing positive for pregnancy who returns home to visit her sister, Ellie, at the worst possible time. Watching this film, viewers can’t help but feel sorry for Ellie, who’s struggling as a single mother to care for her three children in a crumbling apartment complex. When her son, Danny, finds the Book of the Dead and reads it, she’s the first to be possessed and transformed into a deadite after a horrifying elevator sequence that will make anyone wince. Fans will recognize a fate similar to that of poor Cheryl in the original film.
From the moment of Ellie’s transformation until the end credits, the movie never relents, escalating the tension and brutality with each sequence. Director Lee Cronin has great admiration and respect for what has come before, as seen via the numerous Easter eggs, call backs and straight franchise conventions that are sprinkled throughout this movie. His modern approach creates some really intriguing moments in the film, such as watching the carnage unfold outside the apartment door through a peephole. The deadites in this film are not to be trifled with and are extremely, extremely deadly.
Alyssa Sutherland deserves plenty of recognition and accolades for her role as Ellie. Much to the chagrin of some horror fans, “Evil Dead Rise” takes a while to get its momentum going. But the slow pacing — after an immediate pulse-racing opening — is methodical in establishing the love Ellie has for her three children. It’s that relationship established within that opening 30 minutes of the film that some might find “slow” that makes the second half of the film so heart wrenching. Sutherland does a tremendous job in channeling her love for her children in her performance as her human self, but then twists everything onto its head when she becomes a possessed deadite. Her effortless transition, the manner in which she delivers her one-liners, the unnatural subtle movements she does with her body during her dialogue scenes all contribute to such a strong film. Without Ellie at its heart, the whole movie falls apart. Thankfully, Sutherland brings her A-game.
Motherhood plays a vital role in the film, including in Beth’s transformation from road-haggard guitar technician to family-saving heroine. This is a very brutal film and children are put in danger, but it’s done in the service of the themes, which are handled very well. It really feels like this is the first “Evil Dead” film to have something to say more than enjoying some creative horror fun. There’s a purpose behind it, which makes what unfolds on display even more disheartening. But these absolute lows truly make the highs of Beth’s story arc something truly special — complete with a crowd pleasing third act.
“Evil Dead Rise” doesn’t pack the horrific punch of in-your-face gore and grotesque violence that the 2013 remake provided, but it doesn’t need it. There’s still plenty of unnerving violence to go around without seeing up close, highly detailed dismemberment of body parts. This feels like the violence is in service of the larger story for once, and it works on a much greater level because of that. “Evil Dead Rise” feels like what a modern take on an “Evil Dead” film should be — one that retains the horror elements at the core of Raimi’s original attempt, but still keeps the uncomfortable humor and taunts of the deadites as they systematically tear apart your family in front of you.
“Evil Dead Rise” is in theaters now.
