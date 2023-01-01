Glass Onion

Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

 Netflix/TNS

Writer-director Rian Johnson has found his creative calling with yet another amazing whodunit.

“Knives Out” was perhaps a bit overhyped, over relying on the charisma of its leads, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, to overcome an admittedly predictable murder mystery with some very convenient writing. But for his followup, “Glass Onion,” Johnson took the lessons that worked from the original to craft a more exciting, more intriguing mystery with a bit of biting social commentary and an even more impressive turn for Daniel Craig as famous eccentric detective Benoit Blanc.