Writer-director Rian Johnson has found his creative calling with yet another amazing whodunit.
“Knives Out” was perhaps a bit overhyped, over relying on the charisma of its leads, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, to overcome an admittedly predictable murder mystery with some very convenient writing. But for his followup, “Glass Onion,” Johnson took the lessons that worked from the original to craft a more exciting, more intriguing mystery with a bit of biting social commentary and an even more impressive turn for Daniel Craig as famous eccentric detective Benoit Blanc.
“Glass Onion” features an entirely different cast of potential victims and killers, aside from Craig’s Blanc. This time, the all-star cast is led by a group of less known, albeit just as engaging, talent. Janelle Monáe continues to make a name for herself after strong turns in “Hidden Figures” and “Harriet.” Fresh off her success in “WandaVision,” Kathryn Hahn stars as a Connecticut governor. Kate Hudson is an out-of-touch influencer who can’t keep her foot out of her mouth. Dave Bautista continues proving he’s the best professional wrestler-turned-actor as a glorified YouTube star and men’s right’s activist. The cast is then rounded out with Edward Norton as Miles Bron, a not-so-subtle caricature of Elon Musk with a bit less eccentricity and equal amounts of despicability.
Bautista and Craig deliver the two most entertaining performances throughout the film. Bautista’s Duke is a straight red pill meathead that you can find with a 5 second YouTube search spouting conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric at anything that doesn’t look like a straight, white man. Johnson’s own “Star Wars The Last Jedi” was a victim to these YouTube crazies, which is almost assuredly what gave him the inspiration for Bautista’s dumb meathead of a character. But Bautista is so charismatic and talented, he makes the character not only work, but is one of the most entertaining on-screen personas.
Craig’s Blanc, however, is on a whole new level compared to everyone else. It’s so hard to see his stoic turn as James Bond and then see him cutting it up with a bad southern accent as a gay private detective with the eccentricities of Hercule Poirot, the Doctor and Colonel Sanders. The fact he finds himself so stuck on “Clue” as the world’s greatest detective is just hilarious.
The group of disconnected friends gather on a small island in order to celebrate their annual reunion with a fake murder mystery set up by Bron. Blanc is mysteriously invited by someone attending the party in order to help solve a mystery of his own. But when one of the friends actually ends up dead, Blanc and his southern eccentricities must solve the case.
Johnson succeeds with “Glass Onion” where “Knives Out” stumbled because the focus is much less on the overall mystery and more on the characters and their stories and interactions. The murder at the center of the film doesn’t take place until more than halfway through its extended 130-minute runtime. And the core mystery is wrapped up fairly quickly with little fuss. But as the title suggests, this movie is all about its layers that are slowly peeled back over the course of the runtime.
“Glass Onion” is less about discovering who murdered a person and is more about why that person was murdered. The story unfolds relatively methodically, as the backgrounds of the characters and their relationships are revealed. Bron’s own meteoric rise to fame and fortune, which almost feels not-so-subtly ripped from the headlines, is one of the major conflicts of the film. It’s these interactions and developments that drive the beating heart of “Glass Onion” way more than a “Clue” style mystery, and that’s perfectly acceptable.
“Glass Onion” is one of the first movies to really make the Covid pandemic a character in its film. Sure, “Songbird” tried more than a year ago, but that movie was terrible in every aspect. Here, Johnson intricately weaves the pandemic into the layers of the story and the mystery. It might be a superfluous detail at first, but it gives the movie and the world of “Glass Onion” a bit more texture and believability. Plus, Johnson does use it as a catalyst for a small number of slight narrative twists that add to the complexity of the film.
Johnson doesn’t try to reinvent the whodunit wheel and replace Agatha Christie or Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. But what he does do is craft a modern murder mystery that understands a conundrum of a film is only worth watching is the characters involved are entertaining. Unlike the other recent whodunit, “Murder on the Orient Express,” or Johnson’s own predecessor, “Knives Out,” he doesn’t lose track of the real attraction of these films — the characters — and pushes them to the forefront for a much better film.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.