Pixar’s latest, “Elemental,” doesn’t break any new ground, but still manages to tell a heartwarming story with some impressive visuals — even if the Pixar formula is starting to wear thin.
The film is billed as a “high concept” experience, but it’s truly anything but that when consumed on anything more than the most basic of surface levels. Opposites attract. Bigotry is everywhere. Follow your dreams. Love conquers all. They’re themes that have been played out time and time again across every medium of storytelling since man first drew on cave walls. The only thing unique about “Elemental” is the unique approach to telling a first-generation immigrant story through the lens of literal elements: earth, fire, wind, water — all told with surprising heart. With those powers combined, Captain Planet does not show up. In the current climate where cynicism dominates everything from the news to the very entertainment media we consume on a daily basis, it’s at least refreshing to experience a film that is unabashedly full of hope and enthusiasm.
“Elemental” is set in a world where the four elements are personified as living creatures gathered in Elemental City. Earth, wind and water all live together harmoniously in a utopian society where they coexist and compliment each other with their various attributes and powers. But the fire race is treated as outcasts, forced to live in ghettos on the outskirts of town, shunned by the rest of society. The apartheid elements are extremely obvious and basic, as is most of the subtext of this film, but it is a kid’s movie first and foremost.
The film’s opening, which is one of the best parts of the whole experience, is almost devoid of dialogue as a couple from the fire race moves from their home island for the first time to Elemental City. The parallels to stories of immigrants coming to the United States for the first time are very overt as the couple can’t speak the common tongue and are given generic, more palpable names, not unlike those who were processed through Ellis Island. As they try to find a place to stay with nothing to their name, they’re shunned and discriminated against for being fire until they find an abandoned building that they eventually repurpose into a fire-focused grocery store and restaurant — the ultimate dream of the now-named Bernie and his wife, Cinder. The couple soon has a daughter, Ember, who aspires to take over her father’s business — if she can control her temper.
Through a misadventure, Ember meets Wade Ripple, a member of the water race and city inspector who is forced to shut down the business due to code violations. For a child’s movie, the inciting incident that sets the whole adventure forward is rather dense and hard to understand for younger viewers. But that reasoning is soon cast aside as Ember and Wade strike up a friendship, and later, a romantic relationship, despite the fact that the two can’t physically touch, lest Ember be extinguished by Wade’s water or Wade be evaporated by Ember’s heat. Of course, neither family likes the idea of the other dating a member of the opposite race.
As Ember, a hot-headed (literally) teenager, comes to explore Elemental City and spends more time with Wade, she begins to question whether she truly wants to take over her father’s store, or whether she only shared those dreams out of love and affection for him. For Bernie, his store is his life’s work and his second-proudest accomplishment behind his daughter. This creates the central conflict of the film, which eerily echoes Pixar’s recent “Turning Red” and the ongoing dilemma many millennials currently share about wanting to express themselves differently than their overbearing parents desire.
The narrative is relatively dull and fairly mundane, barely covering any new ground. Even the use of the elements outside of fire and water is sparse and never explored very much. There are a few funny jokes, such as water individuals being afraid of sponges because they’ll get absorbed and trapped inside, but the movie never takes the concept as far as it could go. It’s really just window dressing to tell another familiar story of acceptance and love.
The visuals are beautiful, which is to be expected from a Pixar film. Ember’s character design stands out as the best of the film with impressive fire animation and colors that absolutely pop off the screen. Wade and other water individuals are less impressive, looking more like modern versions of “Osmosis Jones” (for the five people who remember that film) than anything unique or original. This is also the first Pixar film to shed some of the more generic art styles that the studio has come to use as a crutch over the last 20 years. In an age where visual feasts like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Puss-n-Boots: The Last Wish” have shaken up the animation scene, it’s good to see Pixar, once the trend-setter in 3D animation, step outside its comfort zone — at least for this movie.
“Elemental” isn’t going to win any awards for its originality, nor for its rote dialogue that can sometimes feel like it was generated by ChatGPT, but it’s committed to telling a well-told story in an entertaining way. Some may lament that it never takes full advantage of the concept it presents, but it’s still a respectable film for children from which adults will derive enjoyment — even if the creative flames were a bit doused.
“Elemental” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.