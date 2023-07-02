'Elemental'

The only thing unique about “Elemental” is the unique approach to telling a first-generation immigrant story through the lens of literal elements.

Pixar’s latest, “Elemental,” doesn’t break any new ground, but still manages to tell a heartwarming story with some impressive visuals — even if the Pixar formula is starting to wear thin.

The film is billed as a “high concept” experience, but it’s truly anything but that when consumed on anything more than the most basic of surface levels. Opposites attract. Bigotry is everywhere. Follow your dreams. Love conquers all. They’re themes that have been played out time and time again across every medium of storytelling since man first drew on cave walls. The only thing unique about “Elemental” is the unique approach to telling a first-generation immigrant story through the lens of literal elements: earth, fire, wind, water — all told with surprising heart. With those powers combined, Captain Planet does not show up. In the current climate where cynicism dominates everything from the news to the very entertainment media we consume on a daily basis, it’s at least refreshing to experience a film that is unabashedly full of hope and enthusiasm.

