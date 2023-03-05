Film Review Cocaine Bear

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Aaron Holliday, left, and O’Shea Jackson, Jr. in a scene from “Cocaine Bear.”

 Universal Pictures via AP

“Cocaine Bear” is exactly what the title claims it is — a movie about a bear on cocaine.

The film is based, extremely loosely, on a true story in the 1970s when a drug runner accidentally killed himself jumping out of an airplane over the Georgia mountains while trying to smuggle cocaine. Three months later, a black bear was found dead in the woods nearby after ingesting more than 100 pounds of drugs. While the bear never killed anyone and simply overdosed and died, it fueled an interesting premise. What would a bear on cocaine do? According to director Elizabeth Banks, it would kill people in the search for more cocaine.

Recommended for you