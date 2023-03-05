“Cocaine Bear” is exactly what the title claims it is — a movie about a bear on cocaine.
The film is based, extremely loosely, on a true story in the 1970s when a drug runner accidentally killed himself jumping out of an airplane over the Georgia mountains while trying to smuggle cocaine. Three months later, a black bear was found dead in the woods nearby after ingesting more than 100 pounds of drugs. While the bear never killed anyone and simply overdosed and died, it fueled an interesting premise. What would a bear on cocaine do? According to director Elizabeth Banks, it would kill people in the search for more cocaine.
There’s not much of a plot to “Cocaine Bear,” surprisingly. Instead of a storyline that can be traced through the movie, it feels more like a series of interconnected over-the-top idiots converging in the mountains for various reasons while avoiding a cocaine-infused black bear. The film attempts to take a tone similar to a Quentin Tarantino joint, but it never feels genuine. Characters do dumb things for no reason other than they are dumb, and not in a slasher film sort of way. No one is written in this film with any sort of common sense, and everyone seems to go out of their way to do the opposite of what they should. It’s played off for laughs, mostly, but it’s unnecessary. There is a black bear on cocaine rampaging through the woods, the premise is absurd enough to stand on its own without turning everyone involved into a bunch of brain-damaged idiots.
The moments the cocaine bear is on screen are the best parts of the film. It’s just too bad there’s not that many cocaine bear sequences in a movie called “Cocaine Bear.” With a production budget of only $30 million, it’s easy to believe the CG bear has a low amount of screentime as a cynical budget saving measure. Too much of the film is spent following the horrible human characters — most of whom are disconnected from the “main” plot point of gangsters trying to recover the remaining cocaine while not getting eaten by a cocaine bear.
When the bear is on screen, she does take advantage of what little time she does have, though. While most of the best bear scenes are shown in trailers and TV spots, there are still some enjoyable moments that haven’t been spoiled. Even the ambulance chase, which has been a hallmark of the marketing, is still thrilling with a few hilarious and shocking moments. It would have been nice to have a few more of those scenes sprinkled throughout the film instead of only two really good cocaine bear sequences in a film that lasts around 100 minutes.
“Cocaine Bear” is a film that never quite lives up to its lofty premise and all of the promise that comes with it. Banks is a talented director, but she never quite settled on a tone that works for this film. It tries to be an over-the-top horror comedy in the same vein as something like “Lake Placid” or “Snakes on a Plane.” But it never reaches those heights because it never fully feels like it wants to embrace the sheer ridiculousness of the film. This is an R-rated film about a bear on cocaine after an idiot drug runner killed himself falling out of a plane. Embrace the sheer stupidity of the premise and run wild with it. Instead, despite two really gory kills and the ambulance set piece, the bear doesn’t have a whole lot to do. That approach works in a film like “Jaws,” where the tension is slowly built up. But this is a movie about a drug-enraged bear. Restraint should not be a part of the equation.
Still, there’s enough to “Cocaine Bear” for most genre fans to derive at least some enjoyment from. It also features a solid performance from the late, great Ray Liotta, who died before the film debuted. This will be his last on-screen credit, and he does a good job leaning into his history of playing gangsters in classics like “Goodfellas” to portray the equally over-the-top Syd, the whole reason for the cocaine bear in the first place. Go see “Cocaine Bear” more to see a screen legend one last time than the limited screen time of a cocaine-infused black bear.
“Cocaine Bear” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.