Creed III

This image released by MGM shows Jonathan Majors in a scene from “Creed III.”

 Eli Ade/MGM via AP

Michael B. Jordan steps in between the ropes once more and behind the camera for the first time to shape and direct the most emotional “Creed” film yet.

Jordan continues to prove himself to be a man of many talents as he has fully taken control of this spinoff franchise with “Creed III.” For the first time in franchise history, Sylvester Stallone does not reprise his role as Rocky Balboa. But following his ending in “Creed II,” which saw him reconcile with his estranged son and granddaughter, Balboa’s presence isn’t missed. “Creed III” is purely driven by Jordan, whose love for the franchise and its legacy can be felt in each frame of this film. He finally takes that much-needed step out of the Italian Stallion’s shadow with a story and conflict deeply personal to Adonis Creed — even more so than the original modern classic. That conflict is fueled by yet another standout performance from Hollywood’s hottest leading man — in more ways than one — Jonathan Majors.