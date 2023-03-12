Michael B. Jordan steps in between the ropes once more and behind the camera for the first time to shape and direct the most emotional “Creed” film yet.
Jordan continues to prove himself to be a man of many talents as he has fully taken control of this spinoff franchise with “Creed III.” For the first time in franchise history, Sylvester Stallone does not reprise his role as Rocky Balboa. But following his ending in “Creed II,” which saw him reconcile with his estranged son and granddaughter, Balboa’s presence isn’t missed. “Creed III” is purely driven by Jordan, whose love for the franchise and its legacy can be felt in each frame of this film. He finally takes that much-needed step out of the Italian Stallion’s shadow with a story and conflict deeply personal to Adonis Creed — even more so than the original modern classic. That conflict is fueled by yet another standout performance from Hollywood’s hottest leading man — in more ways than one — Jonathan Majors.
“Creed III” finds the son of the late, great Apollo Creed nearing the end of his career. He finally defeats former champion Ricky Conlan, who bested Creed at the end of the first film, cementing his legacy as the greatest fighter since Balboa and his own father. Much of the film is centered on how Creed handles retirement and his family, including a young deaf daughter, Amara. It’s a unique look at a champion who’s reached the mountaintop for which he’s fought so hard and now contemplates what’s next. It’s not entirely new ground — even for the “Rocky” series” — but it does a better job of attempting to tackle those themes than “Rocky III” or “Rocky IV.”
A wrinkle is introduced with Majors’s Damien, a childhood friend of Creed who went to jail protecting him during an attack. Creed abandoned Damien and would go on to be the world heavyweight champion. Now retired and a boxing promoter for his own gym, Creed is living a soft life when Damien returns from prison.
Majors plays the slow burn heel turn very well. He starts off as an endearing friend just looking for a chance. He uses his natural charisma to play the humble friend asking for a chance at the gym. He was the best pound-for-pound fighter as a teenager before going to prison. But all he finds is a world that’s moved on, a boxing industry that wants nothing to do with him and a friend who feels pity, but not remorse. As the story unfolds and Damien becomes more unhinged, Majors channels that intense rage he’s exhibited previously as Kang the Conquerer in “Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” and “Devotion.”
“Rocky” and “Creed” films have always been more about the character conflict than the physical conflict. The fights on display in “Creed III” are some of the most thrilling in the entire franchise from a pure technical and entertainment perspective. Jordan — a longtime anime fan — channels Japanese animation motifs and includes multiple easter eggs from “Naruto” and “Dragon Ball Z.” The fights almost feel hyper-realistic in their direction and action. It never turns too over-the-top, aside from a short sequence in the climatic title fight, but the influences are a nice touch that give a distinctive feel to the film. It’s interesting to look at how each “Creed” film features a different fighting style with director Ryan Coogler employing long shots and single-take sequences in “Creed” and “Creed II” featuring intense sound design and choreography that emphasized the power and impact of each punch.
There are some story contrivances and a few questionable plot elements that could have been fixed with one more script refresh. It would have been nice to see Majors’s Damien as more morally gray by the final fight. By that point, he had tipped into pure over-the-top villainy, only to be redeemed by the end — another anime trope.
Even with these minor issues, “Creed III” establishes itself as a worthy member of the “Rocky” franchise and certainly one of its better entries. Jordan’s first turn as director was impressive with some slick action sequences and a deft hand in the more emotional scenes. There’s a lot of emotion packed into this film and Jordan handles it with skill. “Creed III” stands as an amazing bookend to not only the “Creed” franchise, but “Rocky” as a whole, as well as opening the door for future expansions, should the opportunity arise. Hopefully, we never see a “Rocky V” of the “Creed” series.
“Creed III” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.