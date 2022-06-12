The dinosaurs — or whatever writer-director Colin Trevorrow cooked up with the mess of a film that is “Jurassic World Dominion” — need to go back into extinction.
The final sequel in the “Jurassic World” trilogy, “Dominion” brings a merciful end to a series of movies that not only lost their way over the course of three entries, but somehow managed to constantly top themselves in the amount of stupidity and ridiculousness that can be put on screen this side of a Vin Diesel-led “Fast and Furious” film. At least star Chris Pratt didn’t run off his director. Maybe he should have, because maybe someone competent could have been behind the camera to at least salvage something out of what is an abomination of a script.
“Dominion” follows up on the only good thing left in the wake of “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom’s” travesty of an ending — the idea that dinosaurs are now out in the world, unchecked and causing havoc. But somehow, the small handful of dinosaurs let out of the mansion have multiplied into species across the world. Our human governments that can exterminate anything cannot kill a small number of dinosaurs. The premise is stupid, but it’s at least somewhat more interesting than another trip through a soon-to-fail theme park — if something remotely imaginative was actually done with the premise. Spoilers: there isn’t.
“Dominion” is the most unimaginative and seemingly uninteresting film stuffed with dinosaurs to be made. It does absolutely nothing with its basic premise of genetically-created dinosaurs roaming the world and even less with the themes of genetic manipulation and man’s scientific hubris. It’s a film with nothing to say — a stark contrast to “Jurassic Park” and its multitude of themes — and is more preoccupied with cramming yet another poorly-rendered CG action setpiece with Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard looking scared against the backdrop of a green screen. While the film does use more models and animatronics than the previous two “Jurassic World” outings, the downright amateur direction and rushed special effects really make the film look cheaper than it really is. It doesn’t help that the movie never takes a moment to breathe and let the action settle before rushing to the next setpiece.
Because nostalgia sells these days, the leading trio of “Jurassic Park” has been brought back from extinction to shore up “Dominion.” Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom look like they all three walked off the set of a retirement home commercial. The problem is they really have nothing to do other than serve as marketing hooks to entice lapsed fans. They also seem entirely out of place with the complete tonal shift from the more grounded science-based elements of “Jurassic Park” to the over-the-top science-fiction pieces of “Jurassic World.” It’s hard to take Grant seriously, a man who spent two movies scientifically explaining dinosaurs, now running away from giant genetically-modified locusts that wouldn’t look out of place on “Son of Godzilla.”
And that is inherently the problem with the “Jurassic World” movies — they lack the respect and imagination for dinosaurs that was captured so well in 1993. Steven Spielberg approached “Jurassic Park” as if the dinosaurs are not monsters like they were portrayed throughout Hollywood’s history before that. Instead, they’re animals thrown into environments they don’t fully understand. Even the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the star of the movie, was treated purely as an animal protecting its territory. Now, by the time “Jurassic Park III” came around, with the Spinosaurus stocking characters like an 80s slasher villain, things had changed.
But Trevorrow treats the dinosaurs in “Jurassic World” as monsters that team up, communicate and coordinate with each other. For all the pontificating of the villain character — someone only more involved “Jurassic Park” fans will recognize — about how his dinosaurs are pure, the movie still treats them as monster boss fights. Even the final setpiece feels like a showdown straight out of a big budget Showa era “Godzilla” film.” No one loves some good kaiju action more than this person, but it just feels tonally out of place in a movie with its entire premise centered around trying to coexist with animals from nature.
“Jurassic World Dominion” is a bad dinosaur film and even worse “Jurassic Park” film. It’s billed as the conclusion to the “Jurassic Saga,” whatever that is supposed to mean, and really seems to share a lot of similarities with an overly-hyped saga conclusion movie that equally fell flat on its face, “Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker.” There’s nothing on screen in the 145 minutes of runtime that paints itself as the conclusion of anything beyond a merciful end for a trilogy of movies that lost its way a long time ago. The moment someone decided to combine “Jurassic Park” with elements of “Resident Evil” — straight down to a hidden mansion in the woods and genetically cloned humans — the message was lost a long time ago. But it is good to see the original trio on screen again — even if their inclusion is as banal of fan service as seeing the Barbasol can — yes, that specific can — go rolling across the floor in a particular scene. Trevorrow wants to be Spielberg so bad, but will never be anything more than a pale imitation — just like his “Jurassic World” movies.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.