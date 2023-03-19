Heavy on tropes and light on story, “65” relies more on its gimmick than anything of substance to somewhat serve as passive entertainment for a lean 95 minutes.
Early marketing only hinted at the idea of dinosaurs being the centerpiece monsters of “65;” but let’s be honest, dinosaurs are the only reason this movie is worth seeing. And that’s not necessarily a knock against it. Adam Driver delivers a serviceable performance in a role that feels like it was written for Pedro Pascal, who must have been busy working on season three of “The Mandolorian.” But there’s simply not enough meat on the soon-to-be fossilized bones of this story to serve as anything more than speculative fiction fodder for flat earth YouTube personalities, if not for dinosaurs. Dinosaurs make everything cooler.
Let’s just spoil the twist that’s revealed in the first five minutes of the film: Driver is a humanoid alien who practices human customs, speaks human languages, utilizes human-looking technology (albeit futuristic), but is from a space faring civilization that existed 65 million years ago. The movie tries to make this a big revelation, but it’s merely an excuse to have a human land on an “alien” planet and encounter dinosaurs. The fact that it’s set on earth 65 million years ago — right before you know what happens —adds no sense of irony or extra layer to the story. The script does absolutely nothing of interest with the premise other than give us dinosaur action.
Driver’s character is driven by the grief over his sick daughter whom he left behind for a two-year mission that crashed on earth. There are a few powerful moments of action from Driver as he contemplates his fate and struggles with his grief before discovering a fellow survivor. He vows to see her to safety in the same storyline we’ve seen Pascal portray much better on streaming services as of late. But here, there be dinosaurs.
Admittedly, the dinosaur action isn’t horrible. It’s interesting to see a completely different take on how dinosaurs move and behave in a fairly large budget blockbuster film that’s not “Jurassic Park.” Despite the wild success of the franchise, no other studio has really attempted dinosaur films. Perhaps it’s because they would all be compared to the biggest franchise on the block. Well, “65” seems to be aware of this — and goes out of its way to prove that it’s not “Jurassic Park.” There are so many references that one could almost consider them easter eggs, were it for the fact that the movie goes out of its way to contradict “Jurassic Park” each time. There are velociraptors in “65.” We can determine this because the movie makes sure to zoom in closely on the famous claw. But these aren’t the 6-foot tall monsters of “Jurassic Park,” but more accurate versions that stand about a foot tall. There are multiple tyrannosaurus rex dinosaurs that hunt together, unlike the solo outings of the “Jurassic Park” franchise. But they’re not the big bad dinosaurs of the film and get dispatched fairly quickly for the real monster — a quadrupedal behemoth.
“65” isn’t a good movie by any definition. It is, however, an enjoyable flick for anyone who wants to see some bigger budget dinosaur action. The large reptiles don’t get as much screentime as they should in the first half of the film. And the universe building that it attempts with the opening 30 minutes, which feels like it’s setting the stage for some grand “Star Wars” style adventure that turns out to be the exact opposite in ambition and budget, is admittedly hard to get through. But the second half features some solid action with a third act that’s different than most other movies of this type. “65” is worth a matinee for any elder millennial who grew up watching “Jurassic Park” and wanted more of that. It’s not as good, but it beats the straight-to-Syfy stuff that pollutes streaming catalogs.
“65” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.