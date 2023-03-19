Heavy on tropes and light on story, “65” relies more on its gimmick than anything of substance to somewhat serve as passive entertainment for a lean 95 minutes.

Early marketing only hinted at the idea of dinosaurs being the centerpiece monsters of “65;” but let’s be honest, dinosaurs are the only reason this movie is worth seeing. And that’s not necessarily a knock against it. Adam Driver delivers a serviceable performance in a role that feels like it was written for Pedro Pascal, who must have been busy working on season three of “The Mandolorian.” But there’s simply not enough meat on the soon-to-be fossilized bones of this story to serve as anything more than speculative fiction fodder for flat earth YouTube personalities, if not for dinosaurs. Dinosaurs make everything cooler.

