It’s not Christmas until Hans Gruber falls from Nakatomi Tower.
As the holiday season rolls back around, “Die Hard” returns to the big screen for a limited run in a COVID-19 world where theaters are desperate for anything to attract customers to return. The Bruce Willis-led feature was one of the defining movies of the 1980s — helping set the stage for the emergence of a new type of action film with an everyman fighting insurmountable odds with the likes of “Speed,” “Under Siege” and “Con Air.” But much like the debates rage over whether a hotdog is a sandwich, or if cereal is a soup, one continues to ponder one major question — is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?
Seeing it on the big screen — again, for some, and for the first time, for many — the debate can be settled with one answer: it doesn’t matter. Whether or not “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie is beside the point. Thirty-two years after it first debuted in theaters, it remains one of the greatest action films of all time with some of the most memorable characters played by some of the most memorable actors of their time.
It’s hard to remember a time when Bruce Willis actually cared about a role. When he somehow pulls himself away from the direct-to-streaming dreck he headlines these days, he can barely show any emotion beyond pure boredom. The only excitement he exhibits is when he gets to cash a paycheck. The only enthusiasm he elicits from audiences is when the credits finally roll on his last escapade. But in 1988, Bruce Willis was something different.
His role of John McClane remains something special. He walks — often with bare feet — a fine line between pure testosterone-fueled bravado and that everyman-earnestness while being slightly out of his league. Willis was never an imposing or intimidating man, and seeing the beating his McClane takes adds a certain level of authenticity to the role and movie. He’s not Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch in “Predator,” or Sylvester Stallone’s Cobretti in “Cobra.” He’s the right guy in the wrong place at the wrong time. He gets beaten and bruised, and every time he’s on screen, there’s a strong feeling that he could die. It’s something that wasn’t present in the action films that preceded it, and is missing from so many that have tried emulating it —including the majority of its sequels.
The best heroes have even greater foils, and Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber is second to none. Rickman brings a certain class to Gruber. If Willis’ McClane walks that fine line between 80s action hero and everyman, Rickman’s Gruber walks a fine line between menacing and unadulterated charisma. Gruber is an evil man who shows he’s willing to do anything it takes, and kill anyone he needs to in order to get what he wants. But he’s such a suave and endearing man, that you find yourself cheering for his success just as much as for his failure. He’s as much of a living, breathing part of the movie as McClane — perhaps even more so.
Director John McTiernan was simply on top of his game with “Die Hard,” crafting such a lean and well-paced action film that doesn’t waste a moment of its 132 minute runtime. Even as it surpasses the two-hour mark, none of it feels bloated or wasted. Every action scene is carefully crafted and well staged. The quieter and somber moments in between the bombast and gunfights are perfectly timed and executed. There’s simply no room to cut, nor reason to trim.
Admittedly, there are a few elements of “Die Hard” that are dated today. The over-the-top actions and characterizations of the FBI agents, including a scene in a helicopter in which one harkens back to the glory days of Vietnam, feel a little tone deaf. The stereotypical sleazy way in which the media is portrayed is troubling. It’s as if producers felt the film needed a bit of levity, so leaned into stereotypes a bit too much.
Neither of those elements are as problematic as Sgt. Al Powell’s characterization as a cop wrestling with shooting an unarmed child. That type of storyline presented issues in 1988, but it’s even more of an issue in 2020. In the wake of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, the idea of painting a police officer who shoots an unarmed person as a sympathetic character — culminating with him overcoming his reservations of staying on the force by drawing down on another character — is extremely touchy. It was, and is, a product of its time, but should not be overlooked today.
“Die Hard” remains one of the greatest action films of all time, and is certainly worth checking out on the big screen — if you are willing to take precautions to protect yourself and others against the pandemic. For those who want to continue the good fight of debating whether or not it is a Christmas movie, seeing it again in theaters won’t change anyone’s position. But it’s still a great chance to see one of the best films of the last 30 years as it was meant to be seen — on the largest screen possible with the loudest sound system possible. And remember, it’s not Christmas until Hans Gruber falls from Nakatomi Tower.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.