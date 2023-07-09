Indiana Jones’s final outing doesn’t necessarily serve as the capstone of his character that many were expecting, but is still his most human adventure yet.
Harrison Ford returns as an 80-year-old iteration of the famous globe-trotting professor and archaeologist in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” a more personal tale that gives Ford the chance to do something he hasn’t done in any of the previous films — actually act. In a sense, this is the movie that “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” should have been — a more introspective look at an aging hero in a world that’s slowly passing him by. Despite his name featured in the title, Indy actually takes a step back in the narrative and is more of a passive observer to a lot of things that happen while he comes to grips with the mistakes of his past. A few elements are undercooked and could have been explored a bit more — surprisingly, considering the movie is more than 150 minutes long — but it still serves as a fitting and definitively final escapade for a character that so many of us grew up watching and loving — and a sobering reminder that time never stops, no matter how great our heroes once were, or are still.
Set in 1969, “Dial of Destiny” finds a lonely, bitter Henry Jones Jr. teaching at a New York City college while living in a rundown apartment next to an obnoxious neighbor with no respect for privacy or quiet. The last audiences saw of Indiana, he was walking out of a wedding chapel with Marion at his side and his son, Mutt, tagging along behind. But both are gone — explained through a combination of exposition and real-world implications for Shia LaBeouf, who was once groomed to take over the franchise before legal and drug problems derailed his career. Much like the Internet nerds and chuds who obsess over the smallest details and changes in their favorite franchises — as exemplified by the constant “Wokediana Jones” tired insults — Indiana is still stuck in the past while the world passes him by. At one point in the film, he gleefully declares he’s witnessing history despite looking completely uninterested and downright bored by the implications of the recent success of the Apollo 11 mission, which saw astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin land on the moon for the first time.
When his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, returns with the idea of “one last adventure” in search of a macguffin that has the potential to travel through time, Indy is pulled back into action. He quickly crosses paths with Mads Mikkelsen’s Jurgen Voller, a former Nazi who wants to use the device to rewrite history and help the Nazis win World War II. Mikkelsen as a Nazi is some great casting, but the script just never gives him much to work with. In a franchise dominated by classic villain portrayals, such as Paul Freeman’s Belloq in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” or Amrish Puri’s Mola Ram in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Mikkelsen seems like he’s given the short end of the script; though, his justification for his actions are surprisingly interesting, even if they’re not explored as much as they should have been.
Franchise director Steven Spielberg stepped aside several years ago and handed duties over to “Logan” director James Mangold, which, perhaps, set expectations on a different path than was intended. This is not Indiana Jones’s version of “Logan.” It’s not a capstone of his character, nor is it some critical deconstruction of Indy or his previous adventures. There’s no additional “purpose” to this story except one last adventure with the return of some familiar faces, including John Rhys-Davies’s Sallah. Some might argue this film serves no purpose, but not every film needs to serve a higher meaning or to offer some critical examination or push a franchise forward. If anything, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” feels like the type of movie Hollywood desperately needs — an old-fashioned standalone adventure that purely serves as its own story. Audiences don’t need to see every hero they’ve grown up with torn down and left in ruins with their final film — a fact it seems of which Mangold and the script writers were keenly aware, judging by the final climax of this film.
For his part, Ford slips seamlessly back into the role of the man in the hat better than even his return as Han Solo in “The Force Awakens.” Indiana Jones has always been his baby, and he gives this final performance everything he has in him. Some of the stunts and setpieces are a little stiff, but the man is 80 years-old — a fact the movie often plays up instead of ignoring it, such as in “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” In that way, this serves as a superior “final outing” because everyone is aware of how ridiculous it seems for an 80-year-old archaeologist to be doing these exploits. Indiana feels more human here than he’s ever been before, especially in the more somber moments when he’s discussing his family and his past, giving Ford a chance to really stretch his acting muscles and bring some nuance to a character that’s been surprisingly shallow despite adventures over a period of 40 years.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” may not be the classic Indiana Jones adventure for which some fans hoped; though, the first act featuring Disney’s de-aging technology with its most impressive implementation yet, still scratches that itch by showing Indiana captured by Nazis during the closing months of World War II. Nor is it the deconstruction of the character for which many had hoped with Mangold’s ascension to the director’s chair. Instead, it’s simply another Indiana Jones adventure, in which he must come to the realization that his time has passed and he needs to accept the idea of being a piece of the history that he has loved for his entire life. It serves as a fitting end to one of Hollywood’s most enduring heroes and a final goodbye to the childhoods of many millennials.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.