Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Ethann Isidore, from left, Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a scene from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

 Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP

Indiana Jones’s final outing doesn’t necessarily serve as the capstone of his character that many were expecting, but is still his most human adventure yet.

Harrison Ford returns as an 80-year-old iteration of the famous globe-trotting professor and archaeologist in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” a more personal tale that gives Ford the chance to do something he hasn’t done in any of the previous films — actually act. In a sense, this is the movie that “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” should have been — a more introspective look at an aging hero in a world that’s slowly passing him by. Despite his name featured in the title, Indy actually takes a step back in the narrative and is more of a passive observer to a lot of things that happen while he comes to grips with the mistakes of his past. A few elements are undercooked and could have been explored a bit more — surprisingly, considering the movie is more than 150 minutes long — but it still serves as a fitting and definitively final escapade for a character that so many of us grew up watching and loving — and a sobering reminder that time never stops, no matter how great our heroes once were, or are still.

