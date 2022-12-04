An overlooked aspect of America’s forgotten war finally receives the spotlight in “Devotion,” a mildly entertaining film that tries to do too much and ends up struggling under its own weight.
The film follows Jesse Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first black aviator who flew combat missions during the Korean War. On its own, his story is uplifting and resounding: a black pilot who was as good as anyone else trying to prove himself in the early days of the Cold War before North Korea and China invaded the south in 1950. Brown faced opposition and oppression from everyone around him in the Navy, including members of his own fighter squadron. But instead of maintaining the focus on Brown, the narrative often shifts to Brown’s wingman, Tom Hudner, a white man who seems like the nicest guy around and just cannot imagine why anyone would ever treat Brown in such a manner.
Based off a true story, Brown’s actions in the war were heroic and are on full display in the film. He starts as an ensign in basic flying training who contends there’s not a plane he can’t fly or land. But when the Navy introduces the Vought F4U Corsair, a holdover from the World War II Pacific Theater, Brown finds himself struggling with the “Widowmaker,” so aptly labeled due to its elongated nose that made it difficult for pilots to see and its overpowered engine that could make landing a deadly affair.
Brown struggles with learning the plane, as well as the passive and active racism that he experiences. The film even pauses at a handful of moments to hit viewers over the head with just how racist some of Brown’s comrades were. But not Hudner. He’s always there for Brown, even as the latter brushes him off at every opportunity. But when war starts, Brown has a chance to prove himself as one of the most accomplished naval aviators of his time.
Jonathan Majors represents Brown with one of his best portrayals yet. Majors broke out in a big way with HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” a few years ago and continues quietly amassing one of the most impressive resumes in Hollywood in recent years. He does an excellent job of showcasing the seething anger just beneath the surface mixed with that hint of self doubt due to the bigotry he’s faced in his career. One of the most powerful moments of the film sees Majors’s Brown staring into a mirror in the bathroom, recalling every racist thing anyone has ever said to him — going as far as to belittle himself to the surprise of Hudner, who passes by.
Glen Powell, fresh off his star-making role in “Top Gun Maverick,” again climbs into the cockpit of another airplane as Brown’s wingman, Hudner. It’s hard to tell whether Powell’s portrayal and Hudner’s characterization are accurate, as he comes off as a completely naive man who never saw color. In real life, the two were close friends and their families remain friends to this day, but the film often treats their relationship as a white savior narrative and really walks a fine line with that trope. In many ways, the movie feels like “Top Gun” meets “Green Book.”
Perhaps it’s due to the close release proximity of “Top Gun Maverick,” but “Devotion” almost feels overshadowed by the recent flick. Both films have different objectives, but it’s hard not to draw comparisons, especially as the third act of the film devolves into a generic period war action film with all of the tropes that entails. It really begins to suffer when the focus is taken from Majors and Powell and focuses more on action, which just doesn’t hold up as well.
“Devotion” is a fairly by-the-numbers biopic with subpar action that’s elevated by a pair of standout performances from its leads. Both Majors and Powell pour themselves into their roles, even though the latter wasn’t given a whole lot to work with by the script. The action setpieces are the weakest elements of the film, especially in contrast to another recent aviation film. One will leave the theater feeling a bit down about how Brown was treated and his ultimate fate, but will still feel a bit triumphant knowing that he helped pave the way for the future black aviators in the military.
“Devotion” is playing in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.