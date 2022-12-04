Devotion

This image released by Sony Pictures shows, from left, Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Thomas Sadoski, Nick Hargrove, Daren Kagasoff, Joe Jonas and Spencer Neville in a scene from "Devotion." 

 Eli Ade/Columbia Pictures-Sony via AP

An overlooked aspect of America’s forgotten war finally receives the spotlight in “Devotion,” a mildly entertaining film that tries to do too much and ends up struggling under its own weight.

The film follows Jesse Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first black aviator who flew combat missions during the Korean War. On its own, his story is uplifting and resounding: a black pilot who was as good as anyone else trying to prove himself in the early days of the Cold War before North Korea and China invaded the south in 1950. Brown faced opposition and oppression from everyone around him in the Navy, including members of his own fighter squadron. But instead of maintaining the focus on Brown, the narrative often shifts to Brown’s wingman, Tom Hudner, a white man who seems like the nicest guy around and just cannot imagine why anyone would ever treat Brown in such a manner.

