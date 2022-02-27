The big screen debut of “Uncharted” feels less like an adaptation of the award-winning PlayStation franchise and more like a mixed bag of the greatest hits of Hollywood adventure films that helped inspire the video game series in the first place.
The recipe calls for a pair of generic leading men that have little acting range outside of their basic wheelhouse. You then throw in a relatively weak script with an inoffensive villain and more interesting henchmen. You add a mix of “Tomb Raider” — the Angelina Jolie versions, of course — alongside some “National Treasure” and a dash of “Indiana Jones” and you have yourself a movie that’s surprisingly entertaining, albeit extremely derivative of just about everything that’s come before it, and has almost nothing to do with the source material itself.
Tom Holland is woefully miscast as a young Nathan Drake, an orphan with an expansive knowledge of history — and a day job as a bartender. While the movie cherrypicks different plot elements, characters and setpieces from throughout the four main “Uncharted” games, it serves as more of a prequel to those adventures. Audiences get to see how Mark Wahlberg’s Victor Sullivan, better known as Sully, meets Drake for the first time and ropes him into searching for a lost treasure worth literally billions of dollars. The number is a bit ridiculous.
The chemistry between Holland and Wahlberg is surprisingly decent, though no one ever criticized the charisma of either leading actor. They simply have no range, as shown in this film, when they can barely muster basic surface-level similarities to their digital counterparts. Wahlberg simply plays a slightly more toned down version of himself, and Holland might as well be Peter Parker cosplaying as his favorite video game character in between bouts of fighting crime and supervillains.
Relative newcomer Sophia Ali joins the group as Chloe Frazer, a treasure hunter with her own questionable set of morals. She’s a prominent character in later games, and Ali does a serviceable job of capturing her personality for this movie. She’s definitely the highlight of the adventure with the constant threat of betrayal hanging over everyone’s heads like the sword of Damocles.
What “Uncharted” lacks in authenticity — or originality — it makes up for with pure popcorn entertainment. Globetrotting adventure films are a rarity these days, and the ones that are attempted usually turn out extremely poorly. I’m looking at you, “Red Notice.” While there’s nothing on screen that approaches the insultingly bad quality of that film, “Uncharted” still has its issues. At least its producers sprang to film on location and showcase some amazing environments and vistas. This movie — especially on the big screen — is really a feast for the eyes. It should be a great home theater showcase, if nothing else.
Director Ruben Fleischer continues his strong of mediocrity. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the direction of “Uncharted.” It has some inventive action sequences — though, the major plane setpiece is lifted straight from “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.” But so much of the action lacks any sort of impact. It’s obviously a PG-13 film, but it would have been nice to see a little more raw action, rather than the bland, blood-less spectacle that’s offered.
Much like the games that inspired it, “Uncharted” doesn’t have much in the way of originality. If anything, it’s ironic that a video game franchise defined by its cinematic storytelling in an age of the video game industry when cinematic storytelling was just coming into its own is now the basis for a cinematic experience. It truly shows the difference in storytelling in the digital space versus filmmaking, when the “Uncharted” series is hailed as a paragon of proper storytelling, while the movie is enjoyable, albeit derivative and told in a mundane manner. We’re full ouroboros.
“Uncharted” is playing now exclusively in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.