Netflix’s “Red Notice” is the perfect fast food entertainment — for all of the wrong reasons.
The star-studded adventure is a vapid, cynical and clinical experience — one that relies solely upon the theoretical chemistry of its three main leads in place of anything resembling a competent story or script. When even the chemistry fails — which it most often does in the arduous 115 minute runtime — the movie becomes nothing more than a slog through computer-generated global tourist spots with nonsensical plot twists in an attempt to replicate the magic of much better movies.
Dwayne Johnson leads the trio of stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot — arguably three of the biggest Hollywood draws at the moment — as John Hartley, a consultant for the FBI trying to track the world’s greatest art thief, Reynolds’ Nolan Booth. After he’s framed for the theft of one of Cleopatra’s ornate eggs, he ends up in prison alongside Booth due to the actions of Gadot’s mysterious Bishop, the new world’s greatest art thief. In order to clear his name, Hartley joins with Booth in escaping in an effort to find the other two eggs and return them to the proper authorities. But one has been missing for more than 2,000 years and hasn’t been seen by anyone, save for rumored Nazis in Argentina. Yes, the script goes for the basic Argentinean Nazi trope.
The script is filled with plot twists and betrayals by everyone involved, including international terrorists, INTERPOL and other entities interested in capturing the eggs, but none of it ever makes any sense. Characters seem to have the memory capacities of goldfish, forgetting another just betrayed them moments before teaming up again. Motivations turn on a dime with no rhyme or reason. Twists come out of nowhere, and not only don’t make any sense, but the movie then has to come to a complete stop to show flashbacks from other angles that fill in the blanks. If the script was actually competent — and not something that truly feels like it was written by corporate bots trying to churn out the most inoffensive product possible in order to attract the widest audience possible — these exposition flashbacks wouldn’t be needed.
Instead, “Red Notice” feels like a money laundering scheme concocted by Johnson, Reynolds, Gadot and director Rawson Marshall Thurber in order to extort as much money as possible from Netflix. There’s not one single element of humanity in this movie. It’s so sterile and heartless that it feels like a full length parody of a “Saturday Night Live” skit played completely straight.
For what has been marketed as Netflix’s “most expensive movie ever,” the results don’t show on the screen. Sure, “Red Notice” features a lot of exotic locales and famous sights, but almost none of them feel real. There’s such a heavy reliance upon CG and green screens that the actors all look like they’re standing on a sound stage acting with one or two people opposite of them while some underpaid intern crunches endlessly in order to get the compositing right. If this is the most expensive Netflix movie ever, that money must have been split between the three leads with scraps left for everyone else.
Thurber is obviously in over his head with “Red Notice.” He does a serviceable job directing a few slick action scenes, though they have absolutely no impact because no one ever seems to be hit or impacted by debris, bullets or any of the other numerous things supposedly whizzing by on screen. Seriously, the A-Team managed to wound or kill more bad guys than everyone combined in this film. The movie actually goes out of its way to show that every time a character is shot at or put in danger, they always manage to miraculously escape unharmed — even the unnamed extras. Everything feels weightless and fake, worse than any Marvel Studios film.
Thurber also can’t direct his cast to do anything more than play themselves. There’s a black hole of chemistry between the three leads. Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot are just playing themselves, and even look bored at times doing so. Johnson’s charisma only carries him so far, and it’s starting to wear thin. Close your eyes and you’d think he teamed up with Deadpool. And Gadot just sort of stands there without any real screen presence, despite being this supposedly dangerous thief.
“Red Notice” is what happens when a studio just throws money at big names, thinking they’ll obviously come up with something great amongst themselves. It’s a shallow experience filled with comfort food calories that will turn your stomach the moment they hit. It’s perhaps the most lifeless and unimaginative film Netflix has ever made — so derivative that one could understandably mistake it for an Asylum film. There are much, much better movies to spend your time on, and much, much worse movies that are more entertaining.
“Red Notice” is available now on Netflix.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.