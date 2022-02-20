Kenneth Branagh returns to Agatha Christie’s source material for another old-fashioned whodunit — this time with a bit more heart and character development.
“Death on the Nile” serves as the followup to Branagh’s 2017 “Murder on the Orient Express,” which became a surprising hit for its commitment to the classic murder formula with modern sensibilities. Serving as director, Branagh also steps into the shoes of the very awkward Hercule Poirot, perhaps the most brilliant detective ever. This time, Poirot’s escapades take him away from the snow-covered mountains to the beautiful vistas of Egypt and the Nile River. The change of scenery is nice and especially allows the cinematographer to stretch their legs for some amazing environmental establishing shots.
From the opening scene, it’s obvious Branagh took a different approach to this film compared to its predecessor. It opens with an elongated black-and-white sequence during World War I, where Poirot is serving as a soldier in the Belgium army fighting the Germans for a bridge. It’s here that audiences see Poirot’s clever skills of deduction, when he convinces his captain and fellow soldiers to defy orders and attack the bridge hours earlier than ordered because of how the birds are flying in the sky. The plan works, securing Poirot fame and glory — but ends tragically with the death of his captain and severe injuries to his face, which, at the behest of his fiancee, Poirot hides with a mustache not unlike the one worn by his captain. It’s this famous mustache that Poirot sports for much of his appearances.
The movie jumps ahead several years to London, where a much more somber Poirot is enjoying dinner and music in a local nightclub when he comes across Jacqueline de Bellefort (played by newcomer Emma Mackey) and her fiancee, cannibal actor Armie Hammer’s Simon Doyle. With how Ridley Scott was able to completely erase Kevin Spacey from “For the Love of Money,” it’s a shame that something couldn’t have been done about Hammer’s role in this film, seeing as he gives Hannibal Lectre a run for his money in the cannibalism department.
Doyle is quickly whisked away from Bellefort’s old school friend, the rich heiress Linnet Ridgeway, played by the wonderful Gal Gadot. Six weeks later, they’re married and enjoying a honeymoon on the Nile along with many family members and friends. But the spurned Bellefort is not far behind, as he’s spent the last six weeks stalking the newlyweds. When a person ends up dead on the Nile cruise — hence the title — a reluctant Poirot must investigate.
The movie follows the same basic setup as “Murder on the Orient Express,” with a mysterious murder in an isolated exotic area and a small number of suspects. The cast isn’t as strong in this outing, but still sports some impressive names, like Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Letitia Wright. Each character has their own reason for wanting the victim dead in what becomes an elaborate conspiracy.
The murder mystery is a bit more straight forward than the convoluted explanation that was “Murder on the Orient Express,” which makes it a tad bit easier to predict the killer’s identity. But “Death on the Nile” is less preoccupied with its murder mystery — which doesn’t even occur until more than halfway through the 120+ minute runtime — and more on the concept of love and identity. Branagh opts for a much deeper dive into Poirot’s character, who was much more two dimensional in his first outing. Audiences get a glimpse of Poirot’s struggles with his own eccentricities — eccentricities that help make him one of the best detectives alive, but also alienate him from almost everyone around him. The exploration — and somewhat deconstruction — of his character throughout the film is some of its best material.
The theme of love is also explored through the other passengers and their relationships. There’s the love between Ridgeway and her cannibal lover. There’s the would-be relationship between Poirot’s longtime friend, Bouc, and Letitia Wright’s Rosalie that his mother absolutely refuses to accept. And there’s Poirot’s lost wife, who takes a more center focus in his character development with multiple callbacks. It all adds some depth to a film that would otherwise be a relatively inoffensive, predictable murder mystery.
Branagh tones down some of the over-the-top acting he was criticized for in the original film. His performance is at its strongest during his more somber and introspective moments. Tragedy permeates this film and Branagh does an excellent job of selling it. It’s truly one of his better roles in recent years.
“Death on the Nile” might not be as strong of a mystery as “Murder on the Orient Express,” but it more than makes up for that lacking nature with a strong focus on its character development and the exploration of its themes that it attempts to tackle. The beautiful Egyptian vistas are a welcome departure from the snow-laden environments of the original film, though some questionable CG brings down the visual feast just a bit. Still, “Death on the Nile” is a worthy followup and — if this movie never receives another sequel — a fitting arc for Poirot.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.