REVIEW: DC's latest stumbles under corporate-mandated nostalgia bait
Courtesy photo

The Flash trips on his own two feet in his debut movie, which races toward bad narrative decision after bad narrative decision culminating in a final product that feels more like a corporate advertisement for multiple failed “visions” that will never come to fruition rather than a true piece of filmmaking.

It’s as if the “Justice League” theatrical cut debacle, which saw serial harasser Joss Whedon step in for director Zack Snyder and Frankenstein some amalgamation of corporate-mandated tonal-shifting reshoots to an unfinished product, because “The Flash” feels like three different creative teams — each with their own ideas of how to somehow relaunch the DC Extended Universe after the aforementioned failure — were all jockeying for power over a final cut of the film. It results in narratively-mismatched final product that’s, at one point, trying to tell Barry Allen’s origin story, remake an entirely new DC cinematic universe and pander to millennial nostalgia. And that’s not even broaching the subject of non-binary Ezra Miller (who goes by the pronouns they/them) and their string of legal disputes, including kidnapping two women and holding them at his illegal marijuana farm in New York.

