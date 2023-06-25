REVIEW: DC's latest stumbles under corporate-mandated nostalgia bait

The Flash trips on his own two feet in his debut movie, which races toward bad narrative decision after bad narrative decision culminating in a final product that feels more like a corporate advertisement for multiple failed “visions” that will never come to fruition rather than a true piece of filmmaking.
It’s as if the “Justice League” theatrical cut debacle, which saw serial harasser Joss Whedon step in for director Zack Snyder and Frankenstein some amalgamation of corporate-mandated tonal-shifting reshoots to an unfinished product, because “The Flash” feels like three different creative teams — each with their own ideas of how to somehow relaunch the DC Extended Universe after the aforementioned failure — were all jockeying for power over a final cut of the film. It results in narratively-mismatched final product that’s, at one point, trying to tell Barry Allen’s origin story, remake an entirely new DC cinematic universe and pander to millennial nostalgia. And that’s not even broaching the subject of non-binary Ezra Miller (who goes by the pronouns they/them) and their string of legal disputes, including kidnapping two women and holding them at his illegal marijuana farm in New York.
“The Flash” attempts to adapt the famous DC series, “The Flashpoint Paradox,” in which Allen travels back in time to stop the murder of his mother when he was a child, but also creates a post-apocalyptic timeline in which Superman doesn’t exist, Thomas Wayne is a murderous Batman and the Amazons are at war with the Atlantians. The series concluded with a completely rebooted DC line called the New 52. It was a disaster. So it’s only fitting that Warner Bros. takes a page out of its comic book subsidiary to use the Scarlet Speedster to haphazardly relaunch a failed universe — but somehow does it worse by exorcising the few interesting elements of the source material in favor of blatant nostalgia bait that feels as genuine as Clinton denying sexual relations with that woman.
The movie opens with Allen, now a full member of the Justice League, rescuing a dozen babies and a dog from falling out of a collapsing hospital building. The opening action sequence, which includes a return of Ben Affleck’s Batman, features some great action that gives audiences who might have avoided “Justice League” an idea of the Flash’s powers. The audience is then speedrun through his origin, which includes his mother being mysteriously murdered and his dad being convicted of the crime, despite his innocence. Comic fans know who the killer is, but the movie never bothers to address this plot thread at all. When Allen decides to go back in time, he’s attacked by a mysterious figure who knocks him into a completely new timeline — one in which his mother is alive, but things are different. He creates a world in which there are no metahumans and Batman is the only living superhero. There’s also this problem of younger Barry Allen — also played by Miller — who acts less immature than a high school freshman.
Miller does a good job in both of their roles, playing two completely different versions of the same character. Their take is slightly different than the comics, but it works for the most part. The high-paced, energetic portrayal compliments the character well. And seeing the character development and change in performance of younger Allen over the course of the film is one of the highlights.
Much of the focus on promotional materials for “The Flash” has focused on the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. For millennials, he is the definitive Batman, so it’s hard not to see Keaton’s return as anything more than nostalgia bait. Otherwise, why not bring back Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Thomas Wayne as Batman? Instead of feeling like the genuine, feel-good return of a great character, it feels like stunt casting in order to shore up an otherwise weak film. This is not the same Batman of Tim Burton’s two films, but rather a variant that just happens to look like him, which is even worse.
Keaton at least looks like he’s having fun in the role. He’s given some of the best action sequences of his career and has some great callbacks. But as this is a different Batman than his original portrayal, the callbacks seem forced and hollow.
Sasha Calle isn’t given much to work with as Supergirl, but still commands the screen with her intensity. Her character is the biggest missed opportunity of the film — a victim of poor narrative decisions as a result of studio executives constantly changing their minds about how to proceed with the larger DC narrative. Both her and Keaton’s Batman are given very poor sendoffs before the credits roll, which is contrary to original plans before James Gunn and Pete Saffran took over as godfathers of a new DC universe. It would have been great to see Calle lead a solo “Supergirl” film.
“The Flash” culminates with a CG monstrosity of a third act complete with soulless recreations of famous multiverse moments and cameos as a way to illustrate the power the Flash has to travel between worlds. It also feels, much like Keaton’s casting, like a stunt to generate excitement as a bandaid over a hackneyed narrative. As cool as it is to see certain cameos, they represent the same problem the Marvel Cinematic Universe is facing: solo movies no longer stand on their own as independent narratives. Every release is merely a tease for the next release as studios treat their audiences like drug addicts in need of the next fix.
“The Flash” is a movie that simply fails to stand on its own as a film. It was conceived as a way to reboot the troubled DC cinematic universe in the wake of Snyder’s failures, which means the project was destined to fail from the beginning. Its shoelaces were tied together before it ever left the blocks by a conveyor belt of studio executives who each had their own idea for how to proceed with the reboot and invested millions of dollars in constant reshoots to try to reshape an already troubled plot. It’s not a good Barry Allen story, it’s not a good Justice League story, it’s not a good “Flashpoint Paradox” story and it’s not a good reboot of the universe, as it ends on one final meta gag that’s a metaphorical insult to both fans of the “Snyderverse” and those hoping to get a glimpse of what the future holds.
“The Flash” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.