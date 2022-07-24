"Where the Crawdads Sing."

Daisy Edgar-Jones, left, and Chase Andrews in Columbia Pictures’ “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

 Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures/TNS

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is the latest popular novel adaptation that aims to strip anything remotely interesting from the source material to produce a generic, uninspired movie seemingly designed to fill a hole in a streaming catalog.

Set against the backdrop of the North Carolina marshlands in the 1960s, the movie follows the life of a young woman named Kya, an outcast in her community for her entire existence. The movie uses the murder of a wealthy boy, Chase Andrews, as a framing device to tell Kya’s story from the time she was a young girl living in the marshlands with her family and abusive father. Garret Dillahunt is almost unrecognizable as Kya’s father, a drunk who beats her, her mother and her siblings so much that they all eventually leave, aside from Kya. She stays, determined to endure anything he can do to her — a character trait that defines every aspect of her life going forward.

Recommended for you