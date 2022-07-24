“Where the Crawdads Sing” is the latest popular novel adaptation that aims to strip anything remotely interesting from the source material to produce a generic, uninspired movie seemingly designed to fill a hole in a streaming catalog.
Set against the backdrop of the North Carolina marshlands in the 1960s, the movie follows the life of a young woman named Kya, an outcast in her community for her entire existence. The movie uses the murder of a wealthy boy, Chase Andrews, as a framing device to tell Kya’s story from the time she was a young girl living in the marshlands with her family and abusive father. Garret Dillahunt is almost unrecognizable as Kya’s father, a drunk who beats her, her mother and her siblings so much that they all eventually leave, aside from Kya. She stays, determined to endure anything he can do to her — a character trait that defines every aspect of her life going forward.
While other kids her age go to school and eventually aspire to move out of their small town to somewhere bigger and better, Kya refuses to leave her marshlands. When her father dies, she stays and learns how to fend for herself by selling mussels to the local grocer for food and supplies. She eventually befriends a local boy, Tate, who teaches her how to read and write and the science behind the wildlife in her marshlands. While everyone shuns Kya as the “marsh girl,” Tate embraces everything different about her and falls in love with her.
As an adult, Kya falls for the aforementioned Andrews. Their relationship sets off a three-way love triangle, as a returning Tate tries to warn her to stay away from the potentially abusive Andrews. When he eventually turns up dead, the entire community blames Kya for his murder, and she’s arrested and put on trial.
Relative newcomer Daisy Edgar-Jones turns in a great performance as Kya. She does a good job of balancing the naivety of a woman raised entirely in the marshlands away from society, but also channeling the inner strength needed to survive an abusive father and living on her own since such a young age. She’s also the only one who manages to incorporate a somewhat noble attempt at a North Carolina accent, as opposed to everyone else who might as well be caricatures. Is this how British people feel when watching Americans attempt their accents? They’re bad — so bad that they’re distracting from the scene.
It’s painfully obvious the movie attempts to channel the same atmosphere of “To Kill a Mockingbird” — straight down to the suit worn by David Strathairn’s lawyer, Tom Milton, who defends Kya with a powerful closing argument while wearing a white suit that looks exactly like the one worn by Gregory Peck’s Atticus Finch. But even at its best, “Where the Crawdads Sing” is a mere surface-level homage. It lacks any real message or thematic elements, and what’s there has the subtlety of a sledgehammer to the face.
There’s a kernel of something interesting drowned deep in a swamp of bad acting, poor writing and bad character motivations. It feels generic in all the worst ways — a production designed solely to capitalize off the success of yet another generic book written purely to promote at book clubs. Kya’s story is interesting enough on its own without the needless love triangle and murder mystery that has all of the tension of a Saturday morning cartoon. Even the trial itself, which is supposed to be the central conflict of the film, feels like an afterthought that’s resolved in the most anticlimactic manner possible — complete with a twist that comes out of nowhere with zero foreshadowing or buildup.
The movie even abandons its most interesting aspect and character — the marshlands themselves. For playing such a prominent role in Kya’s life and upbringing, the marshlands should be given much more focus. They should be explored just as much as Kya is, and yet they’re treated as merely a setting or backdrop for a boring love triangle and drama that has been replicated in popular fiction for decades.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” deserves to be forgotten on a streaming service somewhere, to be discovered in five years’ time, when everyone can look back in surprise that its source material was ever popular in the first place. Look to “Fried Green Tomatoes” or “To Kill a Mockingbird” for southern-inspired stories that actually have heart and don’t feel like sterile, corporate-produced experiences.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.