“The Little Mermaid” is the latest cynical live action cash grab from Disney that offers nothing of value beyond the most shallow of nostalgia triggers for jaded millennials hoping to recapture the magic of their childhoods, only to be greeted with the most unimaginative, derivative and sterile recreation of the Disney Renaissance yet.
It’s indicative of everything wrong with modern Disney — sterile, focus-tested products at the expense of art and creativity, infused with whatever happens to be popular at the time (looking at you, Lin Manuel Miranda soundtrack) without any conscious thought of how those elements come together to conceive of something imaginative.
That this film doesn’t belong on the back catalog of Disney+, banished to the dark depths of the abyss alongside Tom Hanks’ “Pinocchio” remake and “The Lady and the Tramp” (this time, with real dogs!), is only due to the amazing vocal talents of star Halle Baile. Director Rob Marshall continues to be the biggest one-hit wonder of Hollywood since the Wachowskis, as he still somehow manages to convince studios that he knows what he’s doing behind the camera because directed “Chicago” 20 years ago, by somehow managing to strip every bit of creativity and heart from the original classic in every aspect of the film, from production design to the songs to the actors themselves — especially Javier Bardem, who looks like he wants to physically die every time he’s on-screen as the Sea King brought to life with some of the worst CG compositing since the Scorpion King in “The Mummy Returns.”
Seriously, someone check on the Oscar winner; he can’t feel good about his career after going from “No Country for Old Men” to playing … this.
There are questions to be raised about whether “The Little Mermaid” was even worth adapting again in the first place. The Hans Christian Andersen source material is problematic and was never good in the first place. The 1989 animated classic, which kickstarted the Disney Renaissance of the ‘90s, was magical because of the creativity on display in the visuals and the amazing songs and music. Hand-drawn animation has so much more artistic potential than a $250 million live action CG film.
The story of a girl who is willing to completely throw her life away (literally) for a man she sees one time and falls in love with is not exactly a great message to present to children. And while the animated film does have its problems, more than 30 years of progress since should have given producers some sort of push to change those elements. Instead, the script doubles down on Ariel’s problematic views and embraces them as the correct course of action. Ariel was always insufferable as a character before she matured, but she never matures in this film.
The script is defined by the famous “Simpsons” Principal Skinner meme: is she out of touch? No, it’s everyone else around her (Sebastian, Flounder, Sea King, her sisters, every single human, every other living character) that tells her she’s wrong. And by the end, she’s validated. The script attempts to toss in a token message of acceptance of differences (which is admittedly lost on the racist chuds who have poured over social media in the last two years to decry Bailey’s casting as a person of color for Ariel), but it comes off as boilerplate that can be easily ignored. Mermaids and humans don’t like each other until they do. That’s it.
There was a real opportunity to use Bailey’s casting and the inclusive cast of actors bringing these characters to life to really emphasize the themes of acceptance and combating bigotry, but Marshall is not the director to handle such material.
Marshall was also not the director to handle such a special effects-laden project that makes under the sea look like a post-apocalyptic wasteland. “Aquaman” proved five years ago that someone can make a live action underwater film look breathtaking and amazing. James Cameron showed everyone how it’s done six months ago with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which outclasses the production design of “The Little Mermaid” in every way possible. The colors are so washed out and boring, the lighting is constantly dark and obscured and the CG is blurry and unfinished, creating a final visual product that makes it nigh impossible to follow during the climatic third act.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are wasted on screen because audiences won’t be able to discern which CG fish entity is fighting which. This lack of creativity spills over onto the character designs, which led to Ariel’s companions, Flounder and Sebastian, looking like Eldritch horrors from the bottom of the ocean, rather than the cute, loveable characters that they’ve always been. Flounder’s coloring in the film always makes him look like a fish that’s about to start bobbing on the top of the community aquarium at your local PetSmart.
Bailey admittedly isn’t given much to work with in the script, but she still manages to underwhelm at every opportunity that doesn’t involve singing. Her vocal talents are unquestionable in this film. Her rendition of “Part of that World” is an immediate classic and the definitive performance. One could truly believe her siren call could lure even the most stalwart sailers to the depths. But anytime the script requires emotional acting — especially during the sequences in which she has no voice — she’s completely out of her depth. Her only facial emotion is that of a high school student pouting after having their phone taken away during class. But this could be more attributed to Marshall’s terrible direction, as even screen legends Bardem and Melissa McCarthy wear faces of painstaking emotion throughout the entire film, as if they’re wondering what career mistakes they made to get stuck in this wretched experience. Only Daveed Diggs manages to elevate his role as Sebastian.
“The Little Mermaid” represents the absolute worst aspects of modern Disney’s capitalistic-driven quest to pillage its history in an effort to make a quick dollar at the box office. There’s not a single ounce of creativity in this film, from the visuals to the acting to the generic Miranda soundtrack that culminates with a rap that sounds like it was rejected from a first draft of “Hamilton,” only made worse by Awkwafina’s horrendous “performance.” It’s hard to find anything redeeming in such a vapid commercialized experience that somehow manages to undercut even the lowest expectations and standards.
At 145 minutes — a full hour longer than the original animated classic — not even young children will be able to enjoy this remake, as they’ll be too bored and ready to fall asleep. Judging by the final product on screen, it truly seems no one wanted to be part of that world — and who could blame them?
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.