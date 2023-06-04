“The Little Mermaid” is the latest cynical live action cash grab from Disney that offers nothing of value beyond the most shallow of nostalgia triggers for jaded millennials hoping to recapture the magic of their childhoods, only to be greeted with the most unimaginative, derivative and sterile recreation of the Disney Renaissance yet.

It’s indicative of everything wrong with modern Disney — sterile, focus-tested products at the expense of art and creativity, infused with whatever happens to be popular at the time (looking at you, Lin Manuel Miranda soundtrack) without any conscious thought of how those elements come together to conceive of something imaginative.