Nicolas Cage still manages to steal the spotlight in one of the most crazy — yet somehow boring — genre mashups in recent memory.
“Prisoners of the Ghostland” combines Japanese visuals and style with western-themed elements with science-fiction trappings straight out of “Mad Max” and an explosive — literally — performance from Cage. It’s a frustrating experience from director Sion Sono that treads the line between brilliance and stupidity — ultimately leaving the viewer confused as to what actually happened and what any of it means. The movie would work if it just embraced its crazy premise, but it always pushes right up to the precipice before pulling back.
Cage is an unnamed bank robber jailed after a botched robbery that saw his partner gun down several innocent people, including a child. He’s released from prison by The Governor, a wealthy warlord played by Bill Moseley, who wants him to rescue his “granddaughter” lost in the Ghostland outside of the town. Because the story isn’t crazy enough, Cage’s character is dressed in a leather suit that contains small bombs on his arms, hands and groin. And because Checkhov’s Gun is still a thing, you do get to see what happens when the bombs detonate.
The whole movie occupies this acid-infused alternate reality that’s separated from the world as we know it. The Governor’s city looks like it’s located somewhere in Japan that has regressed from modern times to a much more traditional setting, complete with roaming samurai warriors contrast against neon lights and flashy vehicles. And yet, it’s filled with armed cowboys that look like they walked off the set of “Gunsmoke.” It just doesn’t make sense.
The Ghostland is no better. As Cage’s character sets off to rescue the granddaughter, he’s confronted by irradiated prisoners that may or may not be ghosts, who then leave him stranded with no vehicle and less than three days to find the missing woman, lest his whole suit explodes. When he arrives in the Ghostland, it’s a desolate desert land located somewhere outside the city, but with denizens who have no idea how to get back home, and thus spend their remaining time slowly going insane. One guy tries to help young women rediscover themselves by covering them with mannequin parts while they stand out in the sun.
The setting and everything about it are interesting, and at times, hauntingly beautiful. Sono doesn’t lack for imagination. The movie starts off relatively mundane before slowly increasing the insanity ahead of the final conflict. There’s chanting geishas, radiation-ravaged mutants and general craziness ripped straight from “Mad Max” with eastern flare. But the story that is supposed to bring it all together instead falls apart as the movie progresses. By the time the credits roll, a lot of people have died, worlds have supposedly been reunited and supposedly there’s something about mutant ghost prisoners.
Much like in just about any of these crazy direct-to-streaming movies that Cage has made in recent years, he is definitely the star of the show. He brings just enough craziness tempered with intensity to a roll that only Cage could occupy and succeed in. He doesn’t reach the levels of insanity as in “Mandy,” but it’s much more of a wild and eccentric performance from Cage that many people not familiar with his non-Hollywood work might be put off by. Still, he is the main reason to watch “Prisoners of the Ghostland.” Whether you’re a big enough fan of Cage to watch a movie based solely on that observation is entirely up ot you. How much do you really like Nicolas Cage?
“Prisoners of Ghostland” is sure to satisfy genre fans, but it’s still a disappointing film from Sono, who is known for his exercises in pure insanity on film. It’s almost too subdued for what it’s trying to do — perhaps because Sono didn’t write the screenplay — definitely the film’s weakest link. Still, Cage is great here and there’s just enough craziness to entertain fans for a little more than 100 minutes. Anyone expecting something competent in the story department need not waste their time.
“Prisoners of the Ghostland” is available now on video-on-demand.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.