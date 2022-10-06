Bryson Peterson as Clifford Bradshaw and Mikki Hankins as Sally Bowles in Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “Cabaret.” The show opened last week, and will continue Thursday to Sunday. The show opens at 7:30 p.m Thursday through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.
OK, folks, hang on to your hats and get a grip on your emotions when you “Come to the Cabaret” next weekend.
This is one swell production by Lawton Community Theatre’s cast of thousands. I still can’t figure out how the heck they all fit on the stage at one time! We are so glad you are back and better than ever at entertaining (and educating). It’s been a long dry spell.
Fabulous costumes, impeccable choreography, heart-breaking voices and comic moves galore make this production of Joe Masteroff’s original book exciting, non-stop action-show full of history and a portent of possible things to come. Looming over the excitement and abandon of the cozy Kit Kat Klub in late-1930s Berlin, are a couple of love stories and clouds of impending doom.
Mikki Hankins plays British ingénue Sally Bowles, who stars on the Kit Kat stage and on the LCT stage. She never misses a beat — her romance with a variety of guys and the romantic lead, Cliff Bradshaw, artfully played by Bryson Petersen, is entrancing and ultimately heart-breaking.
Bob Dickerson is back on stage as Herr Shultz — an elderly fruit salesman and a “true German.” His aging romance with landlady Fraulein Schneider, played by Morgan Dayley, is a story of love and ultimate betrayal. Dickerson’s love song brought many of us to tears.
Kit Kat Emcee, Kristoffer Pendergraft, has more energy on stage than a barrel full of gorillas, just one of whom plays his many romances. This you gotta see. He is the glue that holds the story together to its tragic end.
Fraulein Kost, played by Emily Frerich, tells the story with her beautiful voice in ”Tomorrow Belongs to Me” with Addam Tate playing Ernst Ludwig.
The bad guys Max (Matt Ortner) and Ernst are the two you love to hate as the story unfolds to its historic climax.
The Kit Kat Girls, Ostyn Abshere, Jaime Hoyle, Holly Ward, Madeline Herbert Fasano and Grace Norbury, Bree Brumfield, Emeri (Harvey) Golden and Levi Porter; and Boys, Randy Garrales, Marco J. Caviness and Keith Redding, are all over the stage (and the chairs) with the dancing and singing numbers. Expect to be dancing in your seats.
This is all rolled (literally) into one with Diana Webb’s beautiful piano accompaniment on stage. Speaking of staging, we have Director Chance Harmon’s amazing leadership and his Wichita Falls connections, and a host of workers to thank for the stage design. Harmon and Hankins also handled the tricky choreography. Susie Williams’ costumes zeroed in on the times and pushed the envelope on secure stitching in the energetic crowd-dancing scenes. Petersen ran technical and lighting design, Nikki Riemer ran the lights during the show, Albert Rivas served as stage manager, Shade Linville synched the music and served as assistant stage manager, and Kalista Zamora and Zander Duckworth managed the spotlight. Keith Redding shepherded the back stage crew, with included the entire “Cabaret” cast.