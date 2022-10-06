Cabaret

Bryson Peterson as Clifford Bradshaw and Mikki Hankins as Sally Bowles in Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “Cabaret.” The show opened last week, and will continue Thursday to Sunday. The show opens at 7:30 p.m Thursday through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.

 Courtesy photo

OK, folks, hang on to your hats and get a grip on your emotions when you “Come to the Cabaret” next weekend.

This is one swell production by Lawton Community Theatre’s cast of thousands. I still can’t figure out how the heck they all fit on the stage at one time! We are so glad you are back and better than ever at entertaining (and educating). It’s been a long dry spell.

