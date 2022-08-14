Bullet Train

Andrew Koji stars in the film “Bullet Train.”

 Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures/TNS

Brad Pitt’s latest starrer, “Bullet Train,” is a different type of blockbuster compared to the usual summer fare these days — one that eschews massive CG-laden battles and faceless enemies set against studio-cemented green screens in favor of a tighter story with a focus on characters and well-choreographed action — at least until the final 20 minutes.

Director David Leitch, stuntman-turned-director and co-creator of “John Wick,” has carved out a nice career for himself in recent years with moderately-budgeted fare like “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2” — the latter of which still sets the standard for a quality self-contained solo Marvel superhero outing — before dipping his toes in the big budget waters of “Hobbs and Shaw,” which remains his weakest film, coincidentally or not. “Bullet Train” is much more like his earlier work with an extended 130-minute runtime filled with claustrophobic, albeit well-shot action sequences involving some of the world’s most deadly — and flamboyant — assassins on a literal bullet train in Japan. Leitch manages to channel a bit of Quentin Tarantino, a bit of Guy Ritchie and a dash of Joe Carnahan’s “Smokin’ Aces” for a fairly enjoyable action flick. Where “Bullet Train” stumbles, and risks going off the rails on more than one occasion, is when it pauses the action and the over-the-top assassin introductions for a more philosophical subplot that feels like it was written by a college freshman smoking a bit too much marijuana while contemplating the meaning of life on a boring Saturday night.

