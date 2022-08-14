Brad Pitt’s latest starrer, “Bullet Train,” is a different type of blockbuster compared to the usual summer fare these days — one that eschews massive CG-laden battles and faceless enemies set against studio-cemented green screens in favor of a tighter story with a focus on characters and well-choreographed action — at least until the final 20 minutes.
Director David Leitch, stuntman-turned-director and co-creator of “John Wick,” has carved out a nice career for himself in recent years with moderately-budgeted fare like “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2” — the latter of which still sets the standard for a quality self-contained solo Marvel superhero outing — before dipping his toes in the big budget waters of “Hobbs and Shaw,” which remains his weakest film, coincidentally or not. “Bullet Train” is much more like his earlier work with an extended 130-minute runtime filled with claustrophobic, albeit well-shot action sequences involving some of the world’s most deadly — and flamboyant — assassins on a literal bullet train in Japan. Leitch manages to channel a bit of Quentin Tarantino, a bit of Guy Ritchie and a dash of Joe Carnahan’s “Smokin’ Aces” for a fairly enjoyable action flick. Where “Bullet Train” stumbles, and risks going off the rails on more than one occasion, is when it pauses the action and the over-the-top assassin introductions for a more philosophical subplot that feels like it was written by a college freshman smoking a bit too much marijuana while contemplating the meaning of life on a boring Saturday night.
Pitt stars as Ladybug, a wetwork operative on his first job back after some sort of emotional breakdown. His opening conversations with his handler set the tone of a humorous over-the-top adventure tempered with extreme violence. Convinced he has the worst luck in the world, he joins a bullet train on its way from Tokyo to Kyoto to grab a mysterious briefcase. What unfolds is a Ritchie-esque comedy of errors as the train continues to accumulate a growing number of colorful assassins who all realize their paths have crossed at some point in the past. At the core of the story is the White Death, a mysterious Japanese mobster whose son is on the train, but is quickly found dead. Ladybug ends up caught up in the ever-complicated web of intrigue, murder and betrayal.
The mission quickly goes sideways when Ladybug comes across an eccentric pair of British assassins, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Tangerine and Bryan Tyree Henry’s Lemon, the twins. The fact that they are twins (one is white and one is black) is a running joke throughout the film and is even used to further the plot at one point. It’s obvious the two are brothers by their near constant bickering about even the most mundane things on the train, like the character breaks of “Thomas the Tank Engine.” Their interactions and conversations often feel like they were the first draft of a rejected Tarantino script, but the unconventional relationship surprisingly works and provides the basis for some of the more emotional moments of the film. It’s also surprising to see Taylor-Johnson portray a character that has a bit of personality. His British accent is admittedly distracting, but Tangerine at least comes off as entertaining and likable, unlike the half-moldy potato he normally plays in “Savages,” “Godzilla” and “Avengers Age of Ultron.”
The rest of the cast is fleshed out with a number of supporting roles of noun-based assassin names, including the Prince, the Hornet and the Wolf. There’s also a random venomous snake that makes enough appearances to trigger Chekhov’s gun multiple times. Each character introduction and subsequent plot thread feels like random chance — a highlight of the aberrant Ritchie inspirations — but all comes together with a relatively solid buildup to the third act. And that’s when the train starts to wobble on the tracks.
The crux of the film deals with fate and determinism. Ladybug is convinced he’s a magnet for bad luck and everything bad happening around him is the result of his unnatural unluckiness. Other characters seemingly meet by chance and stumble around in the dark, only to discover it was all the machinations of the big bad of the film. It’s hard to trust Hiroyuki Sanada’s Elder’s pontifications over fate and life when the film’s script plainly betrays its own themes by obviously pointing out how manufactured their “chance” encounters really were. The CG-infused final involving a poorly-rendered CG bullet train also feels like a tonal shift from the rest of the film.
“Bullet Train” is a bit of an uneven product, but it’s still an entertaining distraction at the theater, and a palette cleanser from the never-ending onslaught of cape flicks that dominate the box office. Pitt maintains his gravitas with a charismatic performance with some well-timed comedic moments, but is often outshined by — of all people in this cast — Taylor-Johnson’s Tangerine, who serves as the primary foil of much of the movie. The last act is uneven, but features a great cameo by one of Hollywood’s most underrated actors. For fans starving for a new Ritchie or modern Tarantino film, “Bullet Train” will provide a nice bit of distraction, even if it’s not as good as the real thing.
“Bullet Train” is currently in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.