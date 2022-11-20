Boseman’s death overshadows fractured ‘Black Panther’ followup
“Black Panther Wakanda Forever” was a movie doomed from the start.
With the death of star and titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, there was no way writer-director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind Kevin Feige would ever be able to pull off another classic, like the original “Black Panther,” from the moment that they opted not to recast the character, but to kill him off and use this movie as a mantle transition. Judging by the final product, perhaps they made a mistake in sticking so staunchly to the idea of not recasting T’Challa, as “Wakanda Forever” is an overly-bloated mess of a movie that buckles under the weight of its own ambition — especially as it tries to address so many plot threads, lay the groundwork for future developments, introduce a new major player in the MCU, address the death of Boseman’s T’Challa and serve as a dedication to him. It was a noble attempt, but one that was approached from a flawed starting point.
Boseman’s death is the albatross that hangs from the neck of this film. Coogler attempts to address the issue head-on with a cold opening that shows Letitia Wright’s Shuri trying to save T’Challa from some mysterious illness that quickly claims his life. The opening sets the mood for a somber, introspective movie, but ultimately abandons that tone soon after for straight comic book fare that’s obviously handicapped by the obvious absence of its star. Instead, the script struggles to focus on a particular protagonist — often bouncing between Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda, Martin Freeman’s returning Everett Ross as the token white guy and newcomer Tenoch Huerta’s Namor. Only the latter has a fully developed character arc and compelling story, but it’s sidelined in favor of Shuri looking angry at the camera for the nearly three-hour-long runtime.
Namor was always the intended antagonist for this film, as his fingerprints are all over everything that happens. Ruler of the underwater kingdom, Talkoan (a Mayan-inspired Atlantis analog), Namor takes every action that he does in this movie in order to protect his people. But because this is a “Black Panther” movie — at least somewhat — Namor has to play the role of foil with a script that never manages to balance his characterization with his actions on screen. Coogler’s script is full of contrivances and leaps of logic in order to make Shuri a compelling heir to the Black Panther mantle while doing everything it can, just short of character assassination, to prove Namor wrong and to set him up for failure.
“Wakanda Forever” alternates between treating Namor as a new, powerful addition to the MCU and merely as a plot device to further Shuri’s admittedly weak character development. His culture and backstory are extremely fascinating, continuing this movie’s predecessor’s invoking of representation and historical persecution to pose uncomfortable questions to the audience. But, unlike Killmonger, who received a significant amount of screentime to further establish his actions and justifications, Namor is often relegated to a secondary role of delivering exposition to Shuri to further her journey. There’s a tremendous amount of potential in his story moving forward, but hopefully he’s given more time to breathe and stretch his legs than he’s given here.
The original “Black Panther” was a MCU movie imbued with heavy themes and timely topics that raised real questions and concerns. “Wakanda Forever” is a movie that lives in its shadow, trying to live up to the hype and expectations, but failing miserably at every turn. It tries to address topics of guilt and grief, of love and loss, of moving on and acceptance, but it never quite manages to hit the mark — often missing wildly. It’s obvious the script was rewritten hastily in order to meet a mandated release — as if a college essay rough draft was returned, covered in red ink, and the writer pulled an all-nighter to try to fix the mistakes. There is potential there — especially when it attempts to tackle colonialism and its effects — but it’s all handicapped by the need to constantly push Shuri to the forefront, leading to ludicrous story decisions necessitated by the death of Boseman and Marvel’s staunch resistance to recasting the role. These compromised story elements are only made all the more frustrating by the movie’s sole mid-credits scene that essentially resets the status quo of the “Black Panther” corner of the MCU from before Boseman’s death.
In a lot of ways “Wakanda Forever” feels like the “Iron Man 2” of this new phase of the MCU — filled to the brim with story details that are underdeveloped and intended only to push the franchise forward in the future. One of the more interesting new additions is Riri Williams, a young black woman with amazing technological skills to perhaps someday rival Tony Stark himself. Her propensity for creating armored suits as weapons stems from her constant tinkering and experimentation. Williams will headline her own series, “Ironheart,” next year, but her inclusion in this film feels more like an advertisement than a natural addition — not unlike Black Widow in “Iron Man 2.”
But while Williams at least makes some sense here, Ross’s inclusion is terrible. It was nice to see him return in “Black Panther,” but his inclusion here makes no sense and is only setting up “Thunderbolts” for late next year. But the movie’s already inconsistent pacing comes to a complete halt anytime he shows up.
“Black Panther Wakanda Forever” is a relative miss for the MCU — an even more frustrating development considering the quality of the original film, which stands among the best that Marvel has to offer. It feels like a mandated film that has no real purpose after the death of its star. Everyone involved with the production wanted to dedicate it to Boseman, and the elements surrounding T’Challa’s demise are handled very well. But it’s inconsistent, unsure of itself and ultimately a forgettable experience buoyed only by a strong introduction of Namor and the emotion channeled from external circumstances.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.