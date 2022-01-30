It’s time to talk about “The Book of Boba Fett.”
Five episodes into its seven-episode run, the show has managed to squander almost its entire potential and has reminded viewers of just how fleeting quality “Star Wars” content can actually be. Somehow, the same creative crew that shocked the world with “The Mandalorian” two years ago has created something uninspired, uninteresting and unintelligible — ruining the mystique of one of the most popular characters in the franchise.
“The Book of Boba Fett” picks up after the concluding events of “The Mandalorian” season two, which saw Boba Fett claim the underworld throne formerly occupied by Jabba the Hutt before Luke Skywalker and company killed him and destroyed his operation while rescuing Han Solo and Leia during the events of “Return of the Jedi.” The ending announced this new series that would focus on fan favorite Boba Fett in what was almost assuredly going to be another amazing “Star Wars” show. Too bad all of the excitement and anticipation from that one sequence has been wasted on a show that seems unsure of what it wants to be, and has only meandered around the boring desert scapes of Tatooine for four weeks — up until this past week.
After escaping the sarlac pit, Fett was stripped of his armor by jawas and then kidnapped by tusken raiders. Viewers then see how he comes to befriend the raiders and learn their ways — not unlike some science-fiction version of “Dances with Wolves.” After recovering from his injuries, Fett returns to Mos Espa to take over the underworld and rule it as a benevolent dictator, rather than a ruthless warlord, like Jabba.
The story is told in two timelines — the present day, which sees Fett’s efforts to reclaim Mos Espa, and through flashbacks that shows his time with the raiders. The dual-timeline approach just doesn’t work. The most interesting aspects of the story are the events portrayed through flashbacks. The present day storyline is simply boring and unexciting — much like Fett’s character.
Fett was always a bit of a cypher in the two movie appearances he made. Much of his popularity grew from how mysterious he was in the movies, with only a handful of lines of dialogue and nothing more. He was mysterious with little character development that merely added to the mystery. Before the days of the Internet, many spent time on playgrounds or in comic shops or at home discussing who Fett could be, and our imaginations always create something more interesting than reality.
Fett in the show has the personality of a potato. His actions contradict his words constantly. He’s no longer a mysterious, deadly bounty hunter, but rather a frail old man who looks stilted in the few action sequences he’s involved in. He looks bloated in his armor and truly feels like he’s about 10 years past his prime, despite only being a few years removed from the events of “Return of the Jedi.”
The show’s storyline merely wanders, as if it’s treading water waiting for something to happen in the last couple of episodes. It says something about the quality of the show and its lead titular character when the best episode doesn’t even feature Fett at all, but rather the character inspired by his appearances, the Mandalorian, who makes a triumphant return in episode five.
“The Book of Boba Fett” feels like a series that simply doesn’t know what it wants to be. The Mandalorian, as a character, is everything fans thought Fett would be when they discussed his potential all those years ago. It’s as if “The Mandalorian” is the show everyone thought “The Book of Boba Fett” would actually be. But in an attempt to change things up, the writers and creative crew ended up creating something totally uninspired that serves no purpose other than to tarnish the house of cards legacy of a character who was barely a character and fill a quota for Disney+.
There’s still two episodes left, and there’s a chance that “The Book of Boba Fett” could recover to be something memorable. But when it takes at least five weeks to reach that point, is it really quality?
“The Book of Boba Fett” streams every Wednesday on Disney+.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.