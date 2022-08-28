In his latest starring vehicle, Idris Elba punches a lion in the face.
That’s all that really needs to be said about “Beast,” a surprisingly decent take on the man-versus-nature trend of movies that has resurfaced in recent years. The premise — an estranged father taking his children on a vacation to their ancestral home in Africa, only to be confronted by a man-eating lion — sounds ridiculous in the moment. But director Baltasar Kormákur returns behind the Hollywood camera for the first time since the criminally underrated “2 Guns” for a movie that’s light on plot, even lighter on common sense, but heavy in ridiculous animal action.
Elba’s Dr. Nate Samuels is hated by both of his daughters. It’s understandable, since he hasn’t been in their lives since before their mother died from cancer nearly a year earlier. In an attempt to reconnect with them, he takes them on a vacation to Africa, where both husband and wife were born before immigrating to the United States. The two teenage girls, Norah and Meredith, are even more insufferable than real teenagers — constantly lamenting the loss of cell phone service or WiFi, like they’re some caricatures of actual teenagers dreamed up by a clueless Hollywood screenwriter with no idea of how actual teenagers act.
While on a behind-the-scenes safari with their old Uncle Martin, played by the enigmatic Sharlto Copley, the group is attacked by a massive lion with a taste for human blood. The lion is a survivor of a poacher attack, and has seen “John Wick” a few too many times. Cue the somber music: after watching his entire family murdered by criminals, this unnamed lion is forced to take justice into his own…paws — or jaws — by hunting down every human responsible for the deaths of his loved ones. Samuels and his family just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and somehow attract the ire of this haunted lion.
The movie is as ridiculous as it sounds. But it embraces the ridiculous nature of a killer lion, going so far as to hint at something more mysterious behind its intentions, yet never following up with them. It’s larger than other lions, kills for pure sport and nothing more and manages to shake off gunshots and tranquilizers that would put any other animal down. Yet, it just keeps on going — fueled by the power of the Force, or something. For some reason, the lion just really doesn’t like Idris Elba and company. Though, in what is a humorous twist, the lion goes after the token white guy first.
There’s really not much in the way of plot in “Beast.” After the generic introductions to the main characters, they’re immediately rushed into harm’s way and spend the majority of the film hiding in a crashed Jeep, waiting for assistance. It’s not until the last 20 minutes that the action finally picks up, as the family runs for safety, but is still tracked by that bloody — literally — lion — despite the fact it’s literally been hit with a tranquilizer, shot multiple times and, quite literally, blown up. You can’t keep a good feline down.
“Beast” culminates with a literal fist fight between a half-shirtless Elba and the lion in what is either one of the most ridiculous or brilliant — or both — climaxes of any Hollywood movie this year. It’s jaw-dropping for all of the wrong reasons.
The movie tries to employ a heavy-handed anti-poacher message, but has nothing to say beyond “poaching is bad.” According to the rules of this film, if you’re going to kill a lion, make sure he’s dead. If not, he’ll channel every bad revenge film dating back to Charles Bronson’s “Death Wish” and carve a bloody path of destruction across the plains of Africa. It might sound stupid on the surface. It might look stupid. It is. But there are worse ways to spend a Saturday afternoon at the matinee.
“Beast” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.