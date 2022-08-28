Film Review - Beast

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Idris Elba, left, and director Baltasar Kormákur on the set of “Beast.”

 Lauren Mulligan/Universal Pictures via AP

In his latest starring vehicle, Idris Elba punches a lion in the face.

That’s all that really needs to be said about “Beast,” a surprisingly decent take on the man-versus-nature trend of movies that has resurfaced in recent years. The premise — an estranged father taking his children on a vacation to their ancestral home in Africa, only to be confronted by a man-eating lion — sounds ridiculous in the moment. But director Baltasar Kormákur returns behind the Hollywood camera for the first time since the criminally underrated “2 Guns” for a movie that’s light on plot, even lighter on common sense, but heavy in ridiculous animal action.

