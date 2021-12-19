With “Nightmare Alley,” a dark and near-nihilistic noir thriller, writer-director Guillermo del Toro has proven he can tackle any genre or subject matter and produce pure motion picture gold.
There’s an underlying tension and unease that permeates through the entirety of the film. It opens without any sort of dialogue as Bradley Cooper’s as-of-yet unnamed protagonist dragging a body into a hole in the floors of a home before setting it ablaze and boarding a bus to nowhere. When he arrives at the end of the line, he finds himself at a traveling carnival — one of those made popular during the Great Depression when freaks, animals and all manner of oddities were put on display for the entertainment of the masses struggling with what to put on their dinner plates for the next day. In a time when struggle was not the exception, but rather the rule, the brief distraction of seeing a “man or beast” eat a live chicken, or staring at infant fetuses in glass jars, or the idea of a woman who could absorb electricity was a prospect not worth passing up — and one that could easily separate money from gullible individuals with relative ease.
“Nightmare Alley” is really two movies put together as one sprawling experience. The first half follows Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle as he falls in with the carnies and their traveling operation. It’s by pure happenstance that he finds himself with a job that gives him an opportunity to befriend a mentalist and his wife, played by the great David Strathairn and Toni Collete respectively. They teach him the ways of grifting people out of their money by being able to read people well enough to lie about reading their minds or convening with the dead. Strathairn’s Pete warns Carlisle about the dangers of believing his own lies — a lesson that goes unheeded later in the film.
After falling in love with Molly, a human conduit of electricity, the two leaves the carnival and head for the big city, where they use their talents to perform nightly acts in which they “aid” people in speaking with dead relatives. They hit the bigtime, raking in more money than they could ever imagine having in their lifetimes, but it’s not enough for Carlisle. He’s haunted by his past — something we see hinted at throughout the entire film, but is ultimately left up to the imagination until the final moments of the movie.
Enter Cate Blanchett’s Lilith Ritter, a beautiful femme fatale psychologist who takes an interest in Carlisle, knowing full well his whole act is fake. The two play a seductive game of cat and mouse, dancing around each other as they try to gain the upper hand in the power dynamic — all while Carlisle attempts to bag his biggest prize yet, an industrialist named Ezra Grindle who murdered his lover and seeks retribution by speaking with her dead spirit. Carlisle finds himself quickly in over his head and sees betrayal all around him.
There’s a certain feeling of watching a train crash in slow motion while viewing “Nightmare Alley” for the first time. Carlisle is such a tragic character brought to live by an amazing and haunting performance by Cooper in what could be his best role to date. He transforms from a meek, unassuming Okie running from his past to this confident conman who begins to believe his own lies to his detriment. Every time the story presents him with a way out, he turns away, only to dig himself even deeper in the name of ego and fortune.
Blanchett is equally as captivating. Her elegance oozes from the screen, channeling decades of noir female roles with a modern twist. There’s something off putting about her, but it’s hard not to be entranced by her beauty and her charisma. She has the audience — as much as Carlisle — wrapped around her finger anytime she’s on screen.
The movie loses a little bit of steam as it transitions from the dirty, almost mysterious world of the carnival to the glitz and glamour of the big city life. Willem Dafoe’s creepy carnival barker dominates the first half of the film and his presence is sorely missed later. But there’s really no such thing as too much Dafoe in any film.
Del Toro’s eye for visual splendor continues to impress. His art direction and style fit “Nightmare Alley” like a well-worn glove. Some of the visuals even surpass the neon beauty of his previous Oscar-winning effort, “The Shape of Water.” Here, he trades the rain-soaked Cold War aesthetics of the 1950s for a dirty Dust Bowl era carnival and the snow-covered bright lights of the big city. Both environments are characters of their own and dominate the movie as much as the characters and their performances.
“Nightmare Alley” is a love letter to classic noir cinema — a genre that is sorely missed in modern theaters. Del Toro amasses an amazing cast that, when combined with his eye for nostalgic sets, produces what could be the best movie of the year. It’s a blood-soaked tragic tale that will offer a gut punch of an ending that is both ruinous and satisfying. It’s the ending that brings it all together in the end, and it’s one you don’t want to miss.
“Nightmare Alley” is available now exclusively in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.