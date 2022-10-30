'Black Adam'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Black Adam.”

 Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS

The hierarchy of power has changed in the DC Extended Universe — for better or worse.

Dwayne Johnson has finally realized his 15-year journey to portray longtime villain-turned-anti-hero Black Adam on the big screen in a movie that is better than expected, but not as good as it should have been. “Black Adam” is a superhero movie that feels like it was created during the early days of the MCU, when producers and directors had a general idea of what they wanted for their comic book future, but struggled to reach that goal. It’s a 2-hour-long music video with uneven performances, questionable directing decisions and a script that feels like it went through 15 years of revisions before producers finally forced the issue to get the movie out the door. When “Black Adam” works — usually when superhero characters other than Black Adam are on screen — it really works. But anytime Johnson is forced to show emotion, or anytime when the story is relayed through massive pace-killing exposition dumps, the flaws of the movie are extremely apparent — and sometimes, bordering on offensive.

Recommended for you