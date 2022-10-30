The hierarchy of power has changed in the DC Extended Universe — for better or worse.
Dwayne Johnson has finally realized his 15-year journey to portray longtime villain-turned-anti-hero Black Adam on the big screen in a movie that is better than expected, but not as good as it should have been. “Black Adam” is a superhero movie that feels like it was created during the early days of the MCU, when producers and directors had a general idea of what they wanted for their comic book future, but struggled to reach that goal. It’s a 2-hour-long music video with uneven performances, questionable directing decisions and a script that feels like it went through 15 years of revisions before producers finally forced the issue to get the movie out the door. When “Black Adam” works — usually when superhero characters other than Black Adam are on screen — it really works. But anytime Johnson is forced to show emotion, or anytime when the story is relayed through massive pace-killing exposition dumps, the flaws of the movie are extremely apparent — and sometimes, bordering on offensive.
The film treats the origin story of Teth Adam, the man who would ultimately become Black Adam, as some sort of mystery with a third act revelation that feels unnecessary to general moviegoers and downright dumb to comic book fans. Five-thousand years ago, the vaguely Middle Eastern city-state of Kahndaq was the center of the civilized world, ruled by a corrupt king who cared only about amassing a strange mineral that could be used to channel demons from a different dimension. Adam, a slave, rose up against the ruler who enslaved the people, and impressed Shazam and the elemental wizards. They endowed Adam with the power to save his people, but a battle ensued between Adam and the king and he was lost for 5,000 years.
In present day, Intergang, a multinational mercenary unit, has conquered Kahndaq in a search for the same mineral. In DC comics, Intergang has a rich history and ties to Akropolis ruler Darkseid, last seen in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League;” but here, they’re simply a generic group to use in a movie with a titular character who walks the line between villain and hero. Want to make an origin story about an antihero? Include a generic villain that’s somehow worse.
Johnson’s Black Adam, historically viewed as a hero of Kahndaq and the center of a legend that says he will return to free his people, is resurrected, but people quickly realize he’s not the hero they thought he was.
Amanda Waller, who is quickly becoming the Nick Fury of this budding cinematic universe, calls in the Justice Society, led by Hawkman, to capture Black Adam to prevent further harm and death. Aldis Hodge is an inspired casting for Hawkman, who’s a bit different than his comic book counterpart, but is actually quite captivating on screen. He’s joined by Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate and a pair of more obscure characters, Atom Smasher and Cyclone. Brosnan’s Dr. Fate really is the heart of the story. To many, he might initially look like a Doctor Strange clone, but there’s so much more to him and his character. The film barely scratches the surface, but leaves enough tidbits and hints for things to come. Fate and Hawkman play well off each other and their actors do a great job of selling the years of history between them, even though this is the first time either has appeared in live action.
Johnson’s Black Adam is actually one of the weaker elements of the film. He shows almost zero emotion and his comedic timing is off — either due to the nature of the character, or the direction he’s given from Jaume Collet-Serra. The two worked together on “Jungle Cruise,” which shows similar problems to this film — mostly due to its disjointed pacing and weak action direction. Johnson just stares at the camera most of the movie and delivers deadpan lines that are supposed to sound menacing and angry, but come off as corny and tryhard. He certainly looks the role, and with better direction and a better script, could do a much better job with a future appearance.
The biggest issue with “Black Adam” is how the movie never takes a moment to breathe. From the opening exposition dump to the final credits, there’s barely a moment to pause and let events play out without an immediate transition to the next scene with generic action movie music playing in the background. It also doesn’t help that the movie is primarily centered on the relationship between Black Adam and Amon, a young boy who serves as the audience’s surrogate character who needs to explain everything as it plays out. Amon serves no purpose other than to be an exposition and plot device in order to further a generic, hackneyed plot that could serve any generic superhero origin story.
There’s just nothing truly unique about this film. It takes every superhero trope and drops them into a blender with a bit of Johnson’s charisma and a generic Middle Eastern setting with the same yellow filter that could stand in for any setting. Kahndaq is supposed to be this ancient city with almost magical properties, but it’s simply something that looks like it belongs in an early 2000s action film. The setting feels like it comes from the school of grounding these fantastical movies as much as possible. Imagine if Wakanda in “Black Panther” was given the same treatment.
There is a good movie somewhere, buried beneath a series of bad decisions that are the product of years of development problems. “Black Adam” can serve as a soft reboot of the universe — a new introduction point for new fans to a renewed DC cinematic universe in which characters like Hawkman, Dr. Fate and others can become the focus of a new team up buildup. But whoever makes the next film needs to take a long, hard look at what works here, and what doesn’t. Black Adam deserves better.