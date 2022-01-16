Welcome to the family Madrigal — where every member has magical powers and the fractured dispositions and personalities to accompany them.
Disney’s “Encanto” is a musical feast for the eyes. Its animation is second to none and is complimented with a relatively catchy soundtrack overseen by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. It also serves as a bastion of representation — focusing on Colombian culture and heritage that’s rarely showcased in film. But the movie attempts to juggle too much between its themes, its messages and its plot that not even super strong Luisa can carry it on her shoulders — though, she has one of the best songs on the soundtrack.
At some point in the past, the Madrigal family was being hunted during yet another government civil war. There’s not a whole lot of details about the conflict, but when Abuela’s husband made the ultimate sacrifice to save his family, a magical candle appeared that gave Abuela and her children super powers, along with a magical house with a mind of its own that protects a budding village. Three generations later, when each Madrigal kid comes of age, they receive some sort of power. Everyone, except Mirabel.
The protagonist of the story, 15 year-old Mirabel never received a gift — something that has become a source of shame for her and the rest of the family. While super powers can bring all sorts of benefits, they do not do anything to help with crumbling — literally — family relationships. Toxicity, judgment and mistrust have fostered in the Madrigal family — and especially toward Mirabel due to a prophecy from the missing brother, Bruno — and it threatens to bring the whole family down.
“Encanto” tries to juggle too much and really does a disservice to its story and its characters. Most of the family members are relegated to little more than background characters defined by their superpowers. Think early 2000’s “X-Men” movies. Only Mirabel’s two sisters, the super strong Luisa and glaringly perfect Isabel, are given any sort of development beyond Abuela and the missing Bruno, who is the subject of his own catchy song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Everyone else has little to do beyond certain musical sequences in which their powers are showcased.
The movie is focused on the family dynamics, but still wants to occupy itself with a mystery about the source of Mirabel’s lack of powers and why she’s at the center of a prophecy the spells impending doom for the family and the house. The mystery of Bruno’s disappearance is built up for the first quarter of the film, only to be resolved in the most underwhelming manner possible by the second act.
In true Disney fashion, as of late, there is no central villain to the film. Instead, the concept of right and wrong is played out in more abstract ways that are revealed through the themes it tries to explore. There’s a message about the dangers of generational trauma, and how Abuela heeps so much pressure on her children and grandchildren in order to keep them and the village safe. “Encanto” wants to explore the family dynamics of pressure, expectations and being defined by a single attribute, but it never has the runtime to really delve deep into those themes. So the movie essentially ends with a quickly resolved mystery and a few lines of dialogue that’s supposed to handwave away literally decades of trauma. It feels cheap and shallow.
“Encanto” is a movie that should be enjoyed at least once — if for no other reason than to enjoy the amazing animation and soundtrack. This is one of the rare movies that rivals the classic 2D hand drawn animation of Disney’s golden period and renaissance. Even the soundtrack has a few songs that will be stuck in your head well after the credits roll, even if it still pales in comparison to Miranda’s work on “Moana” several years ago. But from a narrative perspective, “Encanto” just struggles too much under the pressure of everything it’s trying to do, and ultimately fails to provide a satisfying story. Still, it’s good to see Disney showcase another underrepresented culture, and that’s never a bad thing.
“Encanto” is available on Disney Plus.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.