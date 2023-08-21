Film Review - The Last Voyage of the Demeter

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Corey Hawkins in a scene from “The Last Voyage of the Demeter.”

 Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP

Dracula is at his most feral and disturbing in the tense gothic horror “The Last Voyage of the Demeter.”

Based off a single chapter of “Dracula,” in which officials find the doomed vessel “Demeter” abandoned with no living souls on board. The novel doesn’t reveal much about what happened on the ship that carried Dracula from his home of Wallachia to England, but it’s still one of the most engaging and enthralling chapters of the book. The self-contained structure of the story always offered promise of a unique adaptation. Director André Ovredal, known for the criminally overlooked “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and equally overlooked “Troll Hunter,” delivers yet another horror flick that will, no doubt, be remembered later as an overlooked gem.

Recommended for you