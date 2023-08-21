Dracula is at his most feral and disturbing in the tense gothic horror “The Last Voyage of the Demeter.”
Based off a single chapter of “Dracula,” in which officials find the doomed vessel “Demeter” abandoned with no living souls on board. The novel doesn’t reveal much about what happened on the ship that carried Dracula from his home of Wallachia to England, but it’s still one of the most engaging and enthralling chapters of the book. The self-contained structure of the story always offered promise of a unique adaptation. Director André Ovredal, known for the criminally overlooked “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and equally overlooked “Troll Hunter,” delivers yet another horror flick that will, no doubt, be remembered later as an overlooked gem.
“Game of Thrones” alum Liam Cunningham stars as Captain Elliot, whose diary is the subject matter of the “Dracula” chapter, “The Captain’s Log.” Alongside Elliot is Corey Hawkins’s Clemens, a black doctor trying to get back home to England who unwittingly boards the vessel carrying the coffin of the world’s most deadly vampire. Both men serve as decent enough protagonists; though, neither really has a whole lot to work with from the script. Most of the characters, including David Dastmalchian’s woefully underdeveloped first mate, Wojchek, are merely fodder for the carnage that is to come. It’s almost difficult to spot Dastmalchian, whose career seems to be on a drunken trajectory after hitting mainstream stardom in “The Suicide Squad” and following it up with a major role in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” while still slumming in genre fare, such as this and “The Boogeyman” earlier this year. All three leads are supremely talented actors, so it’s disappointing that they’re not given more to work with.
When Dracula awakens, he begins stalking the crew members not unlike the Xenomorph in “Alien.” Much of this film looks like it takes direct inspiration from the science-fiction classic with a group of everyman sailors isolated with a deadly creature on board. There’s nothing on display anywhere near as creative or as original as “Alien” when it debuted, but there’s still a solid amount of thrills throughout.
Ovredal takes an interesting approach with Dracula in this interpretation — less of a suave, charismatic man that can seduce any woman he finds, and much more of an almost feral monster that takes pleasure in the joy of a hunt of its prey. Stoker’s novel is ripe with imagery and themes of sexual assault and rape and the power over women showcased by Dracula’s temptation of Mina and friend Lucy. The sexual elements of Dracula are integral to his character and the themes that the Stoker wanted to explore, but they’re completely missing from here. Dracula is more of a generic horror monster than the deep character portrayed in other media.
Where the film does excel is its atmosphere and production design. It really does feel like everything was filmed on a real ship out at sea. There’s a sense of dread and claustrophobia that permeates the experience. As sailors get picked off in increasingly brutal fashion, the tension builds expertly, culminating in a number of scenes that are so brutal, it’s a wonder the director was allowed to go there — not necessarily in terms of gore, but in terms of intensity.
That doesn’t make “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” a bad film. There’s a dearth of enjoyable, let alone great gothic horror in Hollywood these days. Horror is currently dominated by low budget demon possession and haunting films that lack any sort of commentary or subtext. So for this film to ditch the heavy themes of the novel is not disappointing, but merely expected. It is, however, enjoyable due to its amazing atmosphere and commitment to unflinching intensity in certain moments. While some “Dracula” fans may have qualms about his portrayal and non-horror fans might be put off by the relatively shallow characterization of its cast, others will find entertainment in what is still one of the better vampire films released in the last decade and a true throwback to the classic Hammer Pictures “Dracula” films of yore.
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.