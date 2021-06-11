Zack Snyder’s return to the world of the undead offers an intriguing premise, but ultimately fails to deliver anything more than a shambling corpse that wastes viewers’ time by the time the credits roll.
“Army of the Dead’’ sounds exciting — at least on paper. Professional wrestler-turned-actor David Bautista leads a group of colorful mercenaries into the remains of Las Vegas in order to claim millions in cash from a casino literally hours before the United States is set to nuke Sin City. The city has been overrun by an isolated zombie outbreak as the result of a military experiment gone wrong. So as a result, the country blocked off the entire city and has let it rot for years before finally deciding on a final solution.
To say zombie fiction has become oversaturated would be an understatement, but no one has ever made a zombie heist film before. So the premise is sound. The setup is even more sound. Snyder always does a great job of laying backstory with his credits sequences, and this is no different. Viewers see the slow decline of Las Vegas, as zombies take over and the military tries to intervene. Some of the movie’s best sequences play out during the credits as the city slowly descends into undead madness before the military ultimately quarantines it as everyone tries to escape. Unlike most zombie flicks, the outbreak remains isolated in this one city.
Once the plot finally starts moving, the movie quickly begins to fall apart. At the core of the film is the fractured relationship between Bautista’s Scott Ward and his daughter, Kate. Ward had to kill his wife at some point — only shown in a fractured backstory without any context — and it upset his daughter. Because any zombie movie can’t just be played straight without contrived conflicts between characters that could be hashed out if they actually just sat down and talked — like normal people. Kate accompanies Ward and his men into Las Vegas in search of a friend of hers who, for some reason, went into the city herself to steal money in order to pay her way out of an internment camp.
Once inside the walls, the characters learn these zombies aren’t typical zombies. In some heavy-handed exposition, everyone learns there are different castes of zombies. There are the alpha zombies that are smarter, faster and capable of logic, reasoning and communication. Then there are the typical shamblers that are the zombies that everyone knows. They’re led by a zombie king and zombie queen who leave everyone alone, as long as they’ve been offered a sacrifice. Nothing else is ever mentioned of the patient zero zombie that kicks off the whole outbreak.
Again, the premise is sound and innovative for a zombie film. But Snyder fails in every way to deliver on his premise. As soon as the mercenaries enter Las Vegas, it turns into generic zombie fare, where characters betray each other and conflict starts because of stupid decisions. The plan outlined at the start of the film would work, if two characters simply did what they were supposed to do, instead of opting to do something entirely different and doom the whole crew.
The film also fails to explore any of its more innovative offerings. There’s no examination of the zombie caste structure or its operations. There’s no explanation for the zombie robots that appear during an action sequence. There’s no explanation for patient zero after he escapes. There’s small tidbits of information relayed through news broadcasts about the “zombie wars” and the descent of the United States into fascism, but they’re never developed despite how the movie almost completely stops its plot progression to focus on these reports. “Army of the Dead” is an attempt to start a new franchise for Netflix, but it fails at establishing an engaging plot first and foremost before beginning its world building.
Character development throughout the film is poor — even for zombie fare. Viewers rarely get to know any of the characters of this motley crew of mercenaries before they’re unceremoniously killed. They’re nothing more than archetypes ripped from a co-op zombie video game. So when the deaths do begin, there’s zero emotional weight because no one knows anything about them to care.
“Army of the Dead” is the first film that Snyder has served as his own cinematographer, and let’s just say that he needs to stick to directing. The visuals are all covered in some blurry filter that looks like vaseline was smeared on the camera lens. He uses too many closeup shots of character’s faces with a shallow depth of field and heavy use of bokeh — making the whole image blurry and unfocused much of the time. The action — something Snyder has always been known for — is poor and unexciting. This truly feels like an expensive fan film from a first-time filmmaker. It’s very disappointing from the director of “300” and “Man of Steel” — from an action standpoint.
“Army of the Dead” is a movie that’s more interested in setting up a franchise with the potential for better stories than telling a compelling story of its own. It’s a frustrating exercise in film watching that could use at least 30 minutes of its 150-minute runtime trimmed. For such a long film, very little actually happens — and even less of any consequence happening. There is major potential in the universe that this movie sets up, but there’s nothing here worth watching — not even for free with your Netflix subscription.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a review column for The Lawton Constitution.