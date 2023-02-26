The latest adventure of Ant-Man and the Wasp is one of the most perplexing story decisions for a Marvel hero yet — buoyed only by a commanding performance from Jonathan Majors as the most impressive villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” abandons the small-scale stakes of its small heroes for a launching point for the new phase of the franchise — one aimed at introducing Kang the Conqueror and his numerous variants as the multiverse-spanning villain(s) of the upcoming two phases. It seemed like such a strange choice to set up an entirely new phase with an Ant-Man film, and while the film does justify its own existence with some interesting moments, it never really reaches the heights to which it aspires. Instead, this new entry into the ever-growing MCU — while not a bad movie — feels more disappointing due to the fact it’s attempting so much heavy lifting for the future of the franchise that it fails to give audiences a reason to care for its two titular heroes — one of which who has maybe five minutes of dialogue in the entire film.
Despite the names of the heroes leading the film, it’s centered much more on Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp, and Majors’s Kang. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang almost takes a backseat on his own adventure, but is still given plenty to work with in the film with the strained relationship with his daughter, Cassie, who has grown up a lot since 2015’s “Ant-Man,” and is now played by “Freaky” star Kathryn Newton. The same cannot be said of Evangline Lilly’s Hope, whose role feels like it was edited to be as minimal as possible. Though, it’s really Pfeiffer and Majors who get the most mileage out of this film.
Marvel continues to completely squander the events of “Avengers Endgame” and ignore much of what happened during the five-year period when half of the planet’s life was turned to dust. Instead, it’s become a comedic punchline that it was Lang who came up with the idea to use the Quantum Realm to travel through time. During that five year period, Cassie grew up and became much more of a rebel, to the chagrin of her father. She’s also become an expert scientist and creates a device that can map the Quantum Realm. But the device malfunctions, pulling Scott and Cassie along with Janet, Michael Douglas’s Hank Pym and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne into the Quantum Realm, which looks a lot different than the first few times audiences have glimpsed it in “Ant-Man” and “Avengers” films.
The film attempts to derive inspiration from pulp classics like “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “At the Earth’s Core” with this microscopic world beneath our own. There’s some creative creature designs in the Quantum Realm and the movie doesn’t pull any punches in trying out weird ideas. But it never really coalesces into something more impressive. There’s no real environmental design to the Quantum Realm beyond “weird.” That lack of design really permeates the entire film, which feels like a bunch of random ideas thrown together and then bolted onto an Ant-Man adventure.
The trapped heroes discover that Kang has conquered the Quantum Realm and subjugated its people. He doesn’t show up until more than an hour into the film, but Kang’s presence is felt everywhere. He’s never referred to by name until his appearance. Instead, he’s only spoken of in whispers and allusions, which really add to the mystery and majesty of one of the comic’s most interesting villainous characters. When audiences finally do live up to Kang, he’s worth the hype.
Majors has set himself on a career path to excellence and has only cemented his greatness with “Quantumania.” It’s not an overstatement to say Majors saves this film with his intense portrayal that’s tempered by the illusion of compassion before descending fully into madness. There’s a depth to Kang that’s simply not found in other villains, including Thanos. His mysterious motivations, the fascinating backstory that’s only hinted at here and Majors’s portrayal, which is as captivating as it is chilling at times, combined with the physicality he brings to the role sets Kang up to be an amazing villain. We’ll just have to wait a little longer to see him in something more exciting.
In her third appearance, Pfeiffer is finally given some material to work with. Janet spent 30 years in the Quantum Realm and Pfeiffer really sells her PTSD of being pulled back to the place she was trapped for so long. She also carries a tremendous amount of guilt for unleashing Kang onto the Quantum Realm. Some of the best parts of the film are seeing her navigate this mysterious world with ease while still carrying that guilt and fear of Kang. Despite the limited screen time the two share together, Pfeiffer and Majors do an excellent job of making that 30-year history feel so believable.
The very nature of the MCU ensures that almost every movie is a continuation of a much larger story, which can conflict with movies like “Ant-Man,” which should be much more small scale and not written around end of the world scenarios. In that regard, “Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” almost feels like the start of an entirely new trilogy with a much different scope, focus and tone compared to the first two films and not the trilogy capper it’s supposed to serve as. It does a lot of heavy lifting in order to put pieces into place for the next five years of the MCU, but it does so by robbing Lang and Company of a nice conclusion to a smaller corner of the MCU.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.