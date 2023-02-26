Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

This image released by Disney shows Michelle Pfieffer, left, and Michael Douglas in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

 Disney/Marvel Studios via AP

The latest adventure of Ant-Man and the Wasp is one of the most perplexing story decisions for a Marvel hero yet — buoyed only by a commanding performance from Jonathan Majors as the most impressive villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” abandons the small-scale stakes of its small heroes for a launching point for the new phase of the franchise — one aimed at introducing Kang the Conqueror and his numerous variants as the multiverse-spanning villain(s) of the upcoming two phases. It seemed like such a strange choice to set up an entirely new phase with an Ant-Man film, and while the film does justify its own existence with some interesting moments, it never really reaches the heights to which it aspires. Instead, this new entry into the ever-growing MCU — while not a bad movie — feels more disappointing due to the fact it’s attempting so much heavy lifting for the future of the franchise that it fails to give audiences a reason to care for its two titular heroes — one of which who has maybe five minutes of dialogue in the entire film.

