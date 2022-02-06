When a movie, such as “The 355” is delayed more than a year — even in the midst of the COVID pandemic — and unceremoniously dumped in the middle of January before quickly debuting on video on demand, it’s rarely a good sign.
When that movie is directed by Hollywood’s leading ladder climber via failure that is Simon Kinsberg, the brilliant man behind “Fant4stic” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” it’s never a good sign.
“The 355” has a lot working in its favor. The standout cast is absolute stellar, led by Jessica Chastain with support from Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o and Penelope Cruz. The premise is a bit worn, but still tried and true enough to produce some classic films. And it serves as a beacon of progressiveness in a genre in Hollywood dominated almost entirely by men. In fact, it’s the idea that a female-led action blockbuster can’t work — despite the success of “Wonder Woman,” “Mad Max Fury Road” and “Atomic Blonde” showing it’s possible — that originally inspired producer Chastain to hatch this project at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. It’s just too bad the production couldn’t attract a quality female director — or anyone who’s actually stood behind a camera before and directed something other than forgettable fodder not fit to fill out Netflix’s streaming catalog.
Instead, “The 355” serves as nothing more than an aggressively mediocre experience that brings nothing new to the table, wastes the amazing talent of Chastain and company and will almost assuredly be used in board rooms across Hollywood to continue to assert that female-led blockbusters simply don’t work.
It’s not that this is a bad movie. It’s just extremely mundane and workmanlike in every aspect outside of its performances. Chastain stars as Mace, a CIA agent who must go on the run after being double crossed by one of her own in an operation to retrieve a device that can control and disrupt almost every piece of technology in the world. The specifics of the macguffin are left extremely vague — explained only with the most banal of technobabble in order to progress the plot forward. Black box is bad. Black box will do bad things. Bad guys want black box.
Mace recruits an old friend of hers, Nyong’o’s Khadijah, a former MI6 agent and computer wizard, in order to help track and retrieve the device. They’re joined by Kruger’s Marie, a German intelligence agent, and Cruz’s Graciela, a Colombian therapist caught up in the plot. Together, they form the 355 — a group namedropped only at the end of the film preceded by a long-winded explanation about George Washington’s first female spy, codenamed 355. It makes no sense.
Sebastian Stan, in all of his generic unshaven white man glory, serves as antagonist alongside Jason Flemyng’s terrorist financier, who seems as a pale imitation of Mads Mikkelsen’s Le Chiffre from “Casino Royale.” Their gimmick is even the same — use terrorism in order to play the stock market to make more money for terrorists. It’s a well worn plot device.
The story — is generic as it already is — is told in the most mundane and workmanlike way possible. There’s simply no energy — no intensity — in anything that happens on screen. Chastain and her co-stars hold their own in the movie’s numerous action scenes and actually look pretty tough and impressive. But everything surrounding them is soaked in bland adequacy. For a movie packed with plenty of action sequences, it comes off extremely boring and yawn-inducing. Much of that is due to the very basic camera cuts and obvious attempts at avoiding anything more than a PG-13 rating — creating an action film with little to no visceral feel. While other franchises, like “Mission: Impossible” manage to offer kinetic, impactful gunfights within the confines of the more restrictive rating due to clever camera and stunt work, “The 355” feels like it was directed by someone who cut their teeth on CBS network procedurals.
The movie obviously takes pride in being progressive and showcasing these women agents holding their own against all odds in obvious advocacy for female empowerment, but it ties so much of their character development to the idea of families and home connections in a way male-led action blockbusters simply don’t do. It almost feels reductionist to have an entire sequence play out in which the easiest way to convince the female agents to give up information is simply to go after their spouses and children. Or, in the instance of Mance, for the movie to come to a halt on more than one occasion to discuss how she prefers to live a single life without a significant other.
There was potential in “The 355,” but it was all squandered the moment Kinsberg signed on to write and direct. His work somehow makes David Yates’ “Harry Potter” films look imaginative and creative. He’s yet to write or direct anything that approaches something beyond indifferent and somehow keeps being handed promising projects. A more accomplished female director and writer could have done wonders for “The 355.” Instead, what could have been the start of a female-driven action franchise will waste away as one of those films used to fill in time slots on TNT or TBS during weekend afternoons — or as padding for some desperate streaming service’s catalog.
“The 355” is available now on video on demand.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.