“Ghostbusters Afterlife” is how you bring back a beloved franchise — complete with not-so-dry eyes by the time the end credits roll.
The “Ghostbusters” franchise has been a bit of a tough nut to crack for the last 20 years. The original is a timeless classic that will never be topped — the perfect blend of elements coming together at just the right time and place to create something magical. Its followup five years later already showed cracks in the foundation, but “The Real Ghostbusters” and its followup, “Extreme Ghostbusters” showed there was still franchise potential in the right hands. It’s just too bad it’s taken more than 35 years to finally realize that potential. “Ghostbusters Afterlife” succeeds because it doesn’t try to replicate what made the original so great. It does its own thing while still paying respect and homage to the source material in what is the almost assuredly the best modern relaunch yet attempted. The bad aftertaste of Paul Feig’s failed 2016 attempt can be washed away.
After the Ghostbusters saved New York City in 1984, the idea of ghosts fell out of the public perception. Most don’t even believe in ghosts anymore, despite the fact that the Titanic managed to return “better late than never” in 1989. The biggest task the movie asks of viewers is to suspend their belief enough to think people somehow just moved on from the idea that ghosts are very real. Then again, people still deny the Holocaust and Sept. 11 attacks, so maybe it’s not that hard of an ask.
The original four members broke up and went their separate ways after Egon Spengler packed his bags, took literally all of their equipment and moved to Oklahoma, where he felt Gozer would return one last time in order to destroy the world for good. There has to be a certain element of irony in that idea.
After Egon’s mysterious death, his family arrives to clean up his home and close his will before moving on. But instead, they get stuck in a no-name town in the middle of nowhere that looks like it’s set in an amalgamation of Oklahoma locales. It’s obvious the production crew never stepped foot in the Sooner State. Is this what New Yorkers feel like when Toronto serves as a stand-in for the Big Apple?
This new cast of characters is led by the amazing McKenna Grace as Phoebe, Egon’s granddaughter. She’s already become a rising star in Hollywood, but this is her breakout role. She outshines almost everyone with her deadpan humor, love of science and insatiable curiosity to solve the mysteries of the town. She steals every scene she’s in and really establishes herself as a major star for the future.
The rest of the Spengler family is rounded out by Carrie Coon’s Callie, Egon’s daughter; and Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor. Wolfhard’s role feels almost an afterthought, as if it was created and cast with him in mind to capitalize off the “Stranger Things” craze that was still a thing when “Ghostbusters Afterlife” was being written and filmed. He’s almost a complete non-entity, despite still being a grandson of Egon. The script never gives him much to do as an actor, or for his character beyond being a stereotypical big city teenager stuck in a small town. He’s the most disappointing aspect of the movie.
Paul Rudd joins the franchise as Mr. Grooberson, complete with plenty of jokes about his name. Like Wolfhard, Rudd doesn’t have a whole lot to do in the movie once the story starts moving forward, but he still enjoys one of the more humorous sequences set inside a Wal-Mart (because what Oklahoma town doesn’t have a Wal-Mart) with an army of Staypuft Marshmallow men.
The story feels a little “been there, done that” by bringing back Gozer, the Gate Keeper and Key Master, but it ties in well to the original movie. Director Jason Reitman, son of original franchise director Ivan Reitman, strikes a great balance between the tone of the original with that Amblin Entertainment childlike fascination that feels like “Stranger Things” done right. He avoids the mistakes of previous attempts at reviving “Ghostbusters” by eschewing forced humor in favor of awe and mystery. “Ghostbusters” worked because it was first and foremost, a paranormal adventure/mystery film with the comedy derived from the reactions of the characters when faced with the ridiculousness. “Ghostbusters Afterlife” has plenty of humor, but it’s not a traditional comedy film — nor does it ever reach the levels of forced humor as some Marvel Studios films.
Obviously, the biggest elephant in the room is the death of Harold Ramis. Unlike the “Fast and Furious” franchise, which is still struggling with what to do with Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor eight years after his death, “Ghostbusters Afterlife” tackles the obvious absence of Ramis’ Egon head-on. His death — and that of Egon’s — is the driving force behind the whole movie — from its production to its plot. Rest assured, there has never been a more fitting or emotional tribute to a fallen actor in a film. There’s hardly a dry eye from a “Ghostbusters” fan when the credits roll.
“Ghostbusters Afterlife” has a few issues with its pacing, with a story that takes nearly an hour into its runtime before it finally starts moving forward. The script could have used another pass to tighten up some elements, especially in the first half, but those issues are minimal. It truly feels like a product made of love and care, not just for the franchise and its characters, but for the fans who grew up watching the movies on weekend broadcasts, or were glued to their televisions every morning with a bowl of cereal, ready to watch the animated series. “Ghostbusters” is back.
“Ghostbusters Afterlife” is playing now exclusively in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly movie review column for The Lawton Constitution.