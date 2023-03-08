Reports: Wii U consoles seeing failure issues
Courtesy photo

That Wii U packed up and buried in the back of your closet might not work the next time you get a twinge of nostalgia and decide to pull it out.

A series of reports have pointed to a troubling development with the internal hardware of Nintendo’s maligned console. Individuals have discovered if a Wii U is powered off for longer periods of time, it can lead to the entire system becoming corrupted and unstable due to a series of memory system issues. Owners have discovered when they turn on their Wii U, they’re met with a 160-0103 error message on the Wii U gamepad.

Recommended for you