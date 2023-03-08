Reports: Wii U consoles seeing failure issues

That Wii U packed up and buried in the back of your closet might not work the next time you get a twinge of nostalgia and decide to pull it out.
A series of reports have pointed to a troubling development with the internal hardware of Nintendo’s maligned console. Individuals have discovered if a Wii U is powered off for longer periods of time, it can lead to the entire system becoming corrupted and unstable due to a series of memory system issues. Owners have discovered when they turn on their Wii U, they’re met with a 160-0103 error message on the Wii U gamepad.
According to Nintendo, the 160-0103 error is a NAND corruption issue, which means the entire system’s memory system has collapsed on itself and no longer works unless someone backed it up through a softmod. Even attempts to factory reset the console will not work, and attempting a NAND backup is precarious because Nintendo doesn’t offer any official support for the problem.
Reports first started appearing late last year and have spread throughout this year. They all share similarities: players try to turn on their Wii U after a year or more of inactivity and discover the 160-0103 error message. Multiple Reddit users have reported similar problems. All reports end the same: with the Wii U dead and complete apathy from Nintendo.
Nintendo’s tech support offers a series of basic troubleshooting steps, but none of them have seemed to work. To make matters worse, Nintendo sunsetted the console early because of its lack of sales momentum. The company no longer offers any official repair support for the Wii U anymore. It’s not even apparent whether a third party repair service could fix the problems, as a bricked console requires a complete restoration of its memory system with a NAND backup.
There’s not really any good advice to preserve the Wii U as long as possible. Some suggest powering on the system every so often to ensure the memory leak doesn’t prove fatal. But there’s still a chance the system will eventually corrupt, even when using it regularly. Nintendo has not offered any sort of practical solution, and doesn’t appear to offer any support.
At this point, it might just be time to completely bury the console for good. The vast majority of its titles have either been ported to the Switch or are available on other systems. Nintendo will officially shut down the Wii U and 3DS 3Shop channels some time this month, forever preventing anyone from re downloading already-purchased titles. Everyone has moved on from the Wii U, including Nintendo, maybe it’s time for those remaining stragglers to follow suit.
It’s always kind of sad when older hardware is completely abandoned. During older generations, retro titles like the NES and SNES or the Sega Genesis could still be relied on today — with a bit of elbow grease and some luck. Those games and consoles still work today because of the relative simplicity of the hardware in those consoles. As systems become more complicated and advanced these days, the chances of issues increase. That these consoles rely on Internet connections to deliver updates and content is also problematic for long term preservation. This is a problem with a largely forgotten console, but who’s to say it won’t happen to the PlayStation 4 or Xbox 360 at some point in the future.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.