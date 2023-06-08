Report: Xbox exclusive 'Redfall' a disaster from conception
Courtesy photo

“Redfall,” Bethesda’s recent high profile misfire, was so maligned by the very staff that was working on it, they hoped Microsoft would outright cancel the project when it acquired Zenimax in 2020.

That humbling tidbit of information was included an in depth report by industry journalist Jason Schreier last week that chronicled the failure of developer Arkane Austin’s co-op vampire shooter that took every design philosophy established by the studio’s previous title, “Prey,” and threw it out the window in favor of trend chasing and multiplayer dollars. “Redfall” launched in early May to horrible reviews, bad player impressions and a rapidly declining player base that now numbers in the low thousands on a good day. The release, once hyped as the first salvo in an expectedly-packed year for Microsoft’s first party, instead ushered in a month of pearl clutching think pieces about the doom of Xbox. As Microsoft and Bethesda prepare for the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase Sunday, the stink of “Redfall” hangs over what was originally a promising year.