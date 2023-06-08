Report: Xbox exclusive 'Redfall' a disaster from conception

“Redfall,” Bethesda’s recent high profile misfire, was so maligned by the very staff that was working on it, they hoped Microsoft would outright cancel the project when it acquired Zenimax in 2020.
That humbling tidbit of information was included an in depth report by industry journalist Jason Schreier last week that chronicled the failure of developer Arkane Austin’s co-op vampire shooter that took every design philosophy established by the studio’s previous title, “Prey,” and threw it out the window in favor of trend chasing and multiplayer dollars. “Redfall” launched in early May to horrible reviews, bad player impressions and a rapidly declining player base that now numbers in the low thousands on a good day. The release, once hyped as the first salvo in an expectedly-packed year for Microsoft’s first party, instead ushered in a month of pearl clutching think pieces about the doom of Xbox. As Microsoft and Bethesda prepare for the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase Sunday, the stink of “Redfall” hangs over what was originally a promising year.
Development of “Redfall” began in 2018, after “Prey” released to overwhelming critical praise, but general apathy from fans. Many were disappointed this new “Prey” was a reboot disconnected from the Human Head-developed original from 2006 that started Cherokee protagonist Tommy fighting aliens who invaded Earth and abducted him and his girlfriend. A sequel was announced in 2011 with an amazing trailer that blended elements of “Blade Runner” and “Star Wars” for an impressive debut. But behind the scenes drama between developers and publisher Bethesda prompted the game’s unceremonious cancelation in 2014. Arkane Austin, a spinoff studio of “Dishonored” developer Arkane Lyon, announced a completely separate “Prey” a few years later that took much more inspiration from the immersive sim gameplay of the studio’s history than the initial concepts. Sales were low and Arkane needed a new title.
At the time “Redfall” began development, Bethesda was still privately owned and in need of cash. “Fortnite” had taken off, ushering in a new miserable landscape of games-as-a-service titles, and Bethesda wanted a piece of that pie, tasking a studio with no multiplayer experience with creating a co-op game that could be monetized to make up for any lost sales. Developers weren’t happy.
“Redfall” never made sense for Arkane, though the studio heads constantly espoused how they’d always wanted to make this type of game and were excited for people to get their hands on it. Behind the scenes, the employees who actually worked on the game were miserable. According to Schreier’s report, 70 percent of the staff that worked on “Prey” left by the end of development of “Redfall.” They felt they were forced to make a game that went against the very identity of the studio, and they weren’t wrong. To make matters worse, the secretive nature of game development meant that Arkane had trouble recruiting developers to replace those who left. Arkane refused to reveal anything about what the studio was working on until the potential employee accepted the position. The Austin, Texas location of the studio also put off many potential employees who did not want to live in such a deeply conservative state, according to Schreier’s report.
When Microsoft completed its purchase of Bethesda in 2020, many within the studio hoped that Phil Spencer and company would either completely reboot the project to bring it more in line with what Arkane had done in the past, or simply outright cancel it. Instead, Microsoft only intervened to cancel a PlayStation 5 version in development. Microsoft has always operated relatively hands-off ever since “Halo” developer Bungie Studios separated from Microsoft Game Studios in 2008. But this hands-off approach has led to significant programs with project management over the last several years, and “Redfall” was no exception.
As Microsoft’s release calendar looked thin for the foreseeable future, thanks, in part, due to Covid and other issues across its studios, Spencer and Matt Booty, head of Xbox Games Studios, moved to position “Redfall” as one of its premier exclusives, dedicating nearly 20 minutes of the end of its 2021 games showcase to the game’s announcement. It was originally set to release around Halloween of the next year, but would face multiple delays, as systems simply never came together. By early 2023, Arkane had to push something out the door.
The title currently holds a 56 on score aggregate Metacritic with a 3.4 user score. It’s not that bad of a game, but it’s certainly not worth investing much time into, especially when titles like “Diablo IV,” “Street Fighter 6” and “Final Fantasy XVI” are either out, or are nearing release. If “Redfall” had been released as a non-exclusive title, it would have been forgotten about within a month. But because Microsoft positioned it as one of their premier system selling titles, it represents yet another black eye for an embattled publisher that desperately needs a hit.
That’s not to say Xbox is struggling. There are still more games on the system than one has time to play, and Game Pass is still an amazing value. But people want exclusives, and they want big budget AAA exclusives. “Hi-Fi Rush” is one of the best games released this year, and it’s an Xbox and PC exclusive developed by another Bethesda subsidiary, Tango Gameworks. But it’s not that AAA title that people are demanding. So a fairly forgettable, mediocre game that was neither broken nor unplayable became an effigy for everything “wrong” at Xbox.
That’s not fair to the developers at Arkane Austin, nor is it fair to Xbox. But that’s popular discourse.
Hopefully, Microsoft is able to stem its bad fortunes and change the narrative soon. The Xbox Games Showcase begins at noon Sunday and should give fans a new look at Bethesda Game Studios’ “Starfield,” its first new property in more than 20 years, as well as plenty of other new exciting titles in the pipeline. The quicker Microsoft moves to make people forget about “Redfall,” the faster Arkane can move on and do something different, and hopefully regain its reputation.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.