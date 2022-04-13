Release calendars look sparse for Xbox, PlayStation

We’re nearly one third of the way through 2022, and neither Microsoft nor Sony have any first-party titles dated for the remainder of the year.
This random observation was made last week by a few industry watchers, noting that while many third party titles from publishers like Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and Square-Enix have somewhat concrete release dates, neither of the two big console manufacturers have anything listed on their release calendars for the foreseeable future. Nintendo, at least, has some games dated, even though it just recently announced a substantial delay of its follow up to “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild” from a vague holiday 2022 release window to a vague spring 2023 release window.
So what does this mean for consumers eager for new games? Well, not a whole lot at the moment. The industry is coming off one of its most packed first quarters in recent memory, with titles like “Horizon: Forbidden Wests,” “Elden Ring” and “LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga” releasing almost back-to-back-to-back. Throw in “Borderlands” spinoff “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands,” alongside a new plethora of independent titles, and there’s still plenty of software available out there. Even “Elden Ring” is still topping charts on both Microsoft and Steam storefronts nearly two months after its launch.
Sony’s last first-party release was “Gran Turismo 7” at the beginning of March. That game remains plagued with microtransaction abuse and monetary issues that have yet to be addressed in any significant manner.
Microsoft’s last first-party release was “Halo Infinite” in December. That game remains plagued with microtransaction abuse and monetary issues that have yet to be addressed in any significant manner. Is there a pattern here?
There’s been so much focus on industry consolidation over the last couple of years, as Microsoft and Sony duke it out with each other to see which publisher can purchase more studios or additional publishers. These acquisitions, which will continue throughout this year, have fueled a team mentality that pits fans against each other. Their main source of ammunition against their perceived enemy? Lists of new titles coming out. But those lists have been surprisingly thin recently.
Thanks to Covid, and the almost immediate switch to remote work during 2020, a lot of titles have faced severe issues that have resulted in multiple delays. It’s hard to establish a guaranteed release date months in advance simply because issues might pop up at any moment and create headaches for developers. And if there’s anything a rabid video game fan on the Internet hates more than a lack of news, it’s news of a delay for an anticipated title.
The industry has seen such severe reactions in the face of delays of major titles like “Halo Infinite” and “Elden Ring” to more smaller titles like “Evil Dead: The Game” and “Life is Strange.” “No Man’s Sky” lead developer Sean Murray faced public death threats when his game was pushed back three weeks. People need to have more self control and a basic bit of empathy.
This new shift toward not announcing a release date until much closer to its intended release has bore fruit. While people might get frustrated with the lack of information, it’s better to keep expectations in check than risk disappointment if an overly ambitious date isn’t met. And if publishers push their developers to meet that overly ambitious date, we’ve seen what can happen to the quality of the product.
Look no further than the aforementioned “Halo Infinite,” which probably should have been delayed again from its December 2021 release date after it was originally pushed back a full year from the intended Xbox Series launch date. Even with that extra year, “Halo Infinite” still lacks a lot of basic features, including co-op and its Forge mode. Both were expected to be released alongside season two in May, but developer 343 Industries had to push them back even further — drawing the ire of fans once again.
As video games become more and more complicated to create, development times are going to take longer, which means more opportunities for something to go wrong. With Covid still being a thing more than two years later, it makes sense that the already protracted development periods will get even longer. It makes sense for publishers to withhold information until they’re 100 percent sure it will be accurate. That might make for frustrating stretches of time, like now, but it’s not as if these games aren’t coming. It’s not as if there aren’t enough games to play right now. People just need to maintain some patience.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.