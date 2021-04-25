Nostalgia sells, and there’s nothing currently available that’s as nostalgic as a revisiting of the 1980s classic “Karate Kid” movies.
“Cobra Kai” was a show that no one asked for, but no one realized how much they needed in their lives. It combines the right amount of cheese with half-decent writing, fight choreography and important messages about moving on and acceptance. On the surface, it does appear to be another blatant cash grab aimed to take advantage of the never-ending wave of 80s nostalgia, but there’s much more to the show. It surprisingly does a good job of elevating the stories present in the first two “The Karate Kid” movies to heights they never deserved on their own.
Originally a YouTube Red original — YouTube’s brief attempt to delve into original programming — “Cobra Kai” moved to Netflix after the first two seasons, where it’s enjoyed tremendous success with a third season this year, and a fourth already scheduled to release at the end of the year.
“Cobra Kai” picks up 34 years after Johnny Lawrence was defeated by Daniel LaRusso in the All-Valley Karate Tournament in Los Angeles. Lawrence, who was the son of a cruel but rich step-father, has fallen on hard times in the more than three decades since he lost the tournament as the star student of the Cobra Kai dojo. Working as a handyman on various odd jobs around the valley, he wastes away with no purpose in a rundown apartment — constantly lamenting everything from millennials and their avocado toast to “snowflake culture” and anything related to modern technology or social media.
Meanwhile, LaRusso has made a successful career for himself as a car salesman — capitalizing on his past as the two-time All-Valley champion by a gimmick of “kicking the competition.” He has a loving family and remains content with his life — until Lawrence shows up after his car was wrecked by LaRusso’s daughter.
The chance meeting after 34 years, combined with Lawrence’s tutoring of Miguel, a teenage boy in his apartment complex, leads to the rekindling of a feud that dates back to the 80s. Lawrence ultimately decides to reopen Cobra Kai in order to reclaim past glory.
Each episode is only about 30 minutes, but the show packs a lot of story and even more character development into its three 10-episode seasons. Lawrence’s character development and evolution is amazing to watch, as he changes from a bull-headed idiot to a much more sympathetic and understanding character that tries to atone for his past mistakes. This is not the same Lawrence from “The Karate Kid.” He’s been humbled by life, but he still holds onto those same teachings of Cobra Kai — strike first, strike hard and no mercy.
LaRusso’s character is much different, as well, as he’s much more of a family man, and surprisingly more judgmental about those around him. It’s an interesting evolution for the boy who was picked on when he first arrived in the valley, and turned to karate in order to defend himself and find a purpose. He’s made it to the top of the mountain by the time “Cobra Kai” begins, and it’s gone to his head quite a bit. The turnaround of characterization and fortunes between Lawrence and LaRusso is one of the best aspects of “Cobra Kai.”
While the rivalry between Lawrence and LaRusso is at the heart of the story, it plays out between their two dojos and the children that they recruit in order to train. The child actors all look a little too old to be playing high school students, but one can easily look past it. This is where the writing is weakest for “Cobra Kai.” Too much of the time, it falls into generic high school teenage drama, where fights are provoked simply because someone looked at another the wrong way. A love triangle between Lawrence’s star pupil, LaRusso’s daughter and his star pupil is the main driving force of the conflict and it just feels so forced and unbelievable at times. Thankfully, when they do fight, the choreography is impressive and hard hitting.
There’s a lot to love about “Cobra Kai,” even if that first episode really feels like a low budget fan film someone put together with an iPhone and a couple favors from over-the-hill actors. The production quality improves throughout the three seasons and really showcases some amazing fight scenes. But the heart of the series is Lawrence and LaRusso, and their relationship as it evolves over the course of a year across the first three seasons.
“Cobra Kai” is very self aware and knows it’s preying on that nostalgia that so many enjoy. But it uses that nostalgia to offer a message about letting go of the past and acceptance. So much of the drama and conflict happens because two grown men can’t accept the other and get over what happened to them more than 30 years ago. It provides for some very enjoyable television, but it’s also commentary on what obsession can do to a person.
Three seasons of “Cobra Kai” are streaming now on Netflix. A fourth season will release this fall.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly movie review for The Lawton Constitution.