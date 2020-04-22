When the Covid-19 response began to increase social distancing guidelines and close more businesses, the Area Agency on Aging reached out to many community partners to address the needs related to food insecurity for older Americans.
“I am so pleased to report that not only did our local, state and federal partners hear our requests, they decided to answer the call in a wonderful way,” Director of the ASCOG AAA Kristina Manriquez said.
The Regional Food Bank delivered 1,324 boxes of emergency food stuffs to ASCOG AAA on April 15 in Lawton. These donations totaled more than $21,000 dollars.
“The ASCOG team, with assistance from volunteers, received the truck and were able to make deliveries to all 20 Title III Nutrition sites for disbursement to the Seniors we serve via curb side pick-up and home delivery by noon,” Manriquez said.
The counties/towns receiving assistance for their seniors include Cache, Elgin, Geronimo and Lawton in Comanche County; Duncan and Marlow in Stephens County; and Frederick in Tillman County. These donations will help feed up to 1,324 senior families.
Contact the AAA for information about services for seniors by phone at 736-7036 or 1-800-211-2116.