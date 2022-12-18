Great storytellers

Legendary singer/storyteller Red Steagall, left, visits with Cache native Frank Rush III during taping for a Monday special on the rich history of the Rush family including Frank Rush Sr. the first superintendent of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The show runs at 8:30 p.m. Monday on RFD.

 Courtesy

Red Steagall’s television show West of Wall Street will feature Frank Rush III on his upcoming weekly show on Monday.

The show will recall Frank’s grandfather Frank S. Rush who was the first Forest Supervisor of the Wichita National Forest and founder and owner of Craterville Park, both located north of Cache in the early 1900s.

