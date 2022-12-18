Legendary singer/storyteller Red Steagall, left, visits with Cache native Frank Rush III during taping for a Monday special on the rich history of the Rush family including Frank Rush Sr. the first superintendent of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The show runs at 8:30 p.m. Monday on RFD.
Red Steagall’s television show West of Wall Street will feature Frank Rush III on his upcoming weekly show on Monday.
The show will recall Frank’s grandfather Frank S. Rush who was the first Forest Supervisor of the Wichita National Forest and founder and owner of Craterville Park, both located north of Cache in the early 1900s.
Frank S. Rush was appointed by President Theodore Roosevelt as the first Forest Supervisor of the Wichita Mountains in 1907. His first big accomplishment was preparing for the return of the buffalo to Oklahoma. Soon he traveled to the Bronx Zoo in New York City to select and accompany, by train, the seed herd of buffalo which remains in the Wichitas today.
On his retirement from the Forest Service in 1923, Rush opened Craterville Park, which became the widely known family entertainment center of Southwest Oklahoma in that era. Also covered is Frank’s dad, E. Frank Rush, who was born at headquarters in 1915, and later inherited Craterville Park upon the death of the elder Rush in 1933.
Frank Rush III, author of his father’s biography, “Come Have Fun with Frank Rush”, admits there has always been confusion over which Frank Rush people know or remember.
“Most of the people that knew my grandad are long gone and today know him only by reputation and history. Many people, on the other hand, met and knew my dad both in Oklahoma and Texas. Dad passed in 2005. Of course, I’m the youngest, so I follow in their footsteps and have spent a good bit of time explaining our names,” Frank III said.
Red Steagall is the famous cowboy, poet and historian. He may be best known for his Texas swing music. “Lone Star Beer and Bob Wills Music” was Red’s first big vocal hit followed by a saddlebag full of musical hits and poetry books over the last several decades.
On Red Steagall’s West of Wall Street, Red hosts his program that has featured hundreds of the most famous cowboys, historical ranches and a broad range of Western iconic subjects located anywhere West of Wall Street.
The show with Frank Rush III will air on RFD television at 8:30 p.m. Monday. RFD is available on most cable and dish networks.