They say laughter is the best medicine, but during a global health crisis we can all agree that medicine is the best medicine. Still, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get your daily dose of funny, and this weekend you will get the chance for an inoculation of laughter with the Red River Comedy Jam.
The Red River Comedy Jam, presented by the Lawton Improv Theatre, will feature stand-up comics, improvisers and other comedians in a two-night event at the Trail of Fear Main Stage.
A relatively new organization, Lawton Improv Theatre was founded in 2016 by executive director Bob Wright and artistic director Eric Bradford. The theatre achieved official nonprofit status in May of this year; the Red River Comedy Jam is the first of many offerings the theatre has in store over the next year.
“Our mission is to give the Lawton-Fort Sill community an outlet for entertainment. We are very passionate about interactive theater, want to produce shows that entertain, and let our patrons escape reality for a couple of hours,” Wright said. “The inspiration for all our events is to provide something fun and unique to the surrounding community.”
Oklahoma-based acts
All of the acts set to perform during the show are Oklahoma-based including “The Bro Show Live,” a creation of the Lawton Improve Theatre.
“Basically, it’s a cross between “Who’s Line is it Anyway,” “Let’s Make a Deal,” and a sporting event,” Wright said.
The cast includes Wright, Bradford, Angel Velazquez, Cason Troutman and Melissa Beck.
Lenny Vanhorn, another act performing in the show, hails from Oklahoma City. His standup consists of high-energy performances, accompanied by goofy faces, whimsical voices and a strong physical stage presence, according to Wright.
Other performers include Julie Drake, who uses comedy to navigate life as a single mother; Amanda Kerri, a finalist for the “Funniest Person in OKC” competition; and Adrian Corwin, who has opened for Tom Green, Leanne Morgan and others.
Surprises in store
There will be food trucks on site during each day of the event and guests can expect a couple of surprises, according to Wright, who said the event will play out similar to a comedy club venue. Wright said it is the theatre’s hope that guests can come, relax and enjoy themselves during the show.
“(The show) is important for several reasons. People are wanting things to do, even more so because of the current environment. Safety is our main concern and since this is an outdoor event where social distancing is going to be strongly encouraged, we feel that timing is right to provide something for the community to do that should lighten their hearts and create some laughs,” Wright said.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the outdoor show. Suggested age recommendation for the show is 18 and up. For information on ticket purchases visit Lawton Improv Theatre on Facebook.