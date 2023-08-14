The second installment of Let’s Talk About It is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cameron University Library.
Exploring the theme of “The Gilded Age,” a pivotal period between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century, this series delves into American history. Mark Twain’s satirical novel, “The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today,” published in the late 1800s, gave this era its distinctive name.
Jason Poudrier, Arts & Humanities Administrator, will lead the discussion and focus on Stephen Crane’s “The Red Badge of Courage.”
Poudrier, a 2018 Pat Tillman Scholar and a Purple Heart recipient in the Iraq War, is a multifaceted literary figure. His pursuits include being a novelist, essayist, poet, and Ph.D. candidate in English Education at the University of Oklahoma. With accolades for his poetry collections “Red Fields” (Mongrel Empire Press, 2012) and the chapbook “In the Rubble at Our Feet” (Rose Rock Press, 2011), his literary contributions have graced publications like “World Literature Today” and “Blue Streak”.
“The Red Badge of Courage,” tells the story of Henry Fleming, a young recruit who enlists in the Union Army with dreams of glory. As he confronts the realities of war, he transitions from doubt and fear to becoming a confident and assertive soldier, ultimately reconciling his actions with humility.
To obtain copies of the featured books, visit the Arts & Humanities Division Office at 801 NW Ferris during office hours from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries, call (580)-581-3470 or explore further details at www.swokarts.com.