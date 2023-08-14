The second installment of Let’s Talk About It is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cameron University Library.

Exploring the theme of “The Gilded Age,” a pivotal period between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century, this series delves into American history. Mark Twain’s satirical novel, “The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today,” published in the late 1800s, gave this era its distinctive name.

Recommended for you