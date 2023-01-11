Cowboy statue

Artist LaQuincey Reed will exhibit his art at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan now through Feb. 28. A reception for Reed will be held on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

DUNCAN — The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will hold a reception for its new featured artist, LaQuincey Reed, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.

Reed is an accomplished artist and Elected Member of the National Sculpture Society based in Oklahoma City. His exhibit, “Black Cowboy: The Legacy,” will be at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center now through Feb. 28. During the reception, Reed will unveil his original clay sculpture Chisholm Trail Heritage Center commissioned him to make. Once his exhibit finishes, the piece will go to a foundry to be cast, according to a press release.

Recommended for you