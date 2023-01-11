DUNCAN — The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will hold a reception for its new featured artist, LaQuincey Reed, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
Reed is an accomplished artist and Elected Member of the National Sculpture Society based in Oklahoma City. His exhibit, “Black Cowboy: The Legacy,” will be at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center now through Feb. 28. During the reception, Reed will unveil his original clay sculpture Chisholm Trail Heritage Center commissioned him to make. Once his exhibit finishes, the piece will go to a foundry to be cast, according to a press release.
“We’ve known LaQuincey for a few years now and we are always so impressed with his creations,” said Leah Mulkey, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center assistant director. “His sculptures tell vivid stories, and we knew he was an artist we wanted to work with to show more diverse perspectives of cowboys during the Chisholm Trail.”
Reed’s exhibit will be the first exhibit of 2023 in the Garis Gallery of the American West. The 2023 theme is Diversity on the Trail, which coincides with CTHC’s new Diversity on the Trail exhibit.
Entry to the reception is free and open to the public. Guests can view Reed’s exhibit and will have the opportunity to visit with him.
“We encourage the community to come see LaQuincey’s sculptures and help us celebrate not only his amazing talent, but also the often untold stories of Black cowboys,” Mulkey said.
The center is located at 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan.