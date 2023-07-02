The ink-and-watercolor works of Oklahoma City artist Laurel E. Payne will be sharing space this month with artwork created by Lawton Public Schools students, and the artistic musings of people celebrating the tomato.
A reception for Payne’s Delicate Structures, works in the Lawton Farmers Market’s 4th annual Tomato Festival Art Competition, and a special exhibition of selected artwork created by LPS students in the 2022-2023 school year will open at 6 p.m. Friday, before going on display July 11 through Aug. 25 at the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D.
Working primarily with ink and watercolor, Payne said she often finds it difficult to begin.
“To lessen the intensity of a blank page I will frequently begin with an imperfect piece of paper and splashes of coffee or tea. The process of beginning with flawed material allows freedom from overthinking,” she said.
In her exhibition Delicate Structures, Payne references life but does not endeavor to replicate it. Whether a landscape, floral arrangement, or reclining nude, she seeks to interpret the subject through a release of emotion through her lines, shapes and colors.
Holding degrees from Oklahoma State University in studio art and art history, Payne later earned her master of arts in teaching from Armstrong State University, Savannah, Georgia. She has lived across the United States and said she enjoys traveling overseas, which increases her fascination with the environment, human connections, and how experiences shape perception. Payne now lives in Oklahoma City, where she teaches elementary school.
Held in collaboration with the Lawton Farmer’s Market, the 4th annual Lawton Farmer’s Market Art Competition will feature the works of 15 local and regional artists who will compete for more than $500 in awards. Traditionally, artwork for the competition ranges from still-life paintings to more eccentric interpretations of the agricultural theme in a variety of media, said Leslie Powell Gallery Executive Director Matthew Hughes.
Artists in this year’s competition are Alexis Armendariz, Cynthia Blackburn, Dani Caldwell, Shiloh Coates, Luena Y. Comas, Adalynn M. Hughes, Karen Kuntz, Nichole Lorenzen, Ryn Ortega, Robin Scruggs, Danielle Smith, Behnaz Sohrabian, Krystal Solis, Jonathan Stevens, and Dorbonia Small Star Stevens. The competition will be judged by Darcy Reeves, director of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council in Duncan.
Presented by MacArthur Middle School art educators Debora McNally and Theresa Riemer, and Life Ready Center’s Stephen Robertson, a small collection of artwork will be exhibited to showcase the creativity of a diverse group of student artists. From traditional art practices like drawing and painting to more modern media like digital art, students represent a wide range of creative individuals in Lawton’s public school system, Hughes said.
