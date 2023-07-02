Leslie Powell Gallery

Oklahoma City artist Laurel D. Payne will exhibit her works at the Leslie Powell Gallery. This piece is entitled “free from memory i do not despair”.

 Courtesy photo

The ink-and-watercolor works of Oklahoma City artist Laurel E. Payne will be sharing space this month with artwork created by Lawton Public Schools students, and the artistic musings of people celebrating the tomato.

A reception for Payne’s Delicate Structures, works in the Lawton Farmers Market’s 4th annual Tomato Festival Art Competition, and a special exhibition of selected artwork created by LPS students in the 2022-2023 school year will open at 6 p.m. Friday, before going on display July 11 through Aug. 25 at the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D.

