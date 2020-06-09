Are you more Bear Grylls but he’s more Bar & Grill? Do you enjoy hunting game while she sips lattes? If so, then a new docu-reality TV show casting in Oklahoma might just be the right fit for you and your partner.
Sharp Entertainment out of New York City, the production company behind TLC’s famous “90 Day Fiancé” series, is casting couples in “off-the-grid” relationships.
The producers behind “Mountain Love” (a working title) are looking for odd-couple pairings between folks who prefer to live life in the wilds and those who thrive in big cities and suburbs.
“This is a brand-new documentary series,” Easton Edwin, casting director for Sharp Entertainment, said. “We can’t disclose the network yet, but it is a very reputable cable network.”
The goal of the new show, according to Edwin, is to portray the difference between off-the-grid living and on-the-grid-living.
“We are looking for couples in a long-distance relationship,” Edwin said. “We want to see those two different lifestyles and then have them move in together. For example, we have a couple that met on one of those dating sites. One of them is in Alaska and one is in Michigan. One lives in the mountains in a cabin the other is in Detroit, and they are trying to find a way for that to work.”
The casting process has been in progress for some time now and, recently, the producers moved their casting call into Oklahoma.
Interested couples may apply online by emailing mountainlovecasting@gmail.com. The application asks for the names of the couples, contact information and then a brief summary of the relationship and the ways it fits the needs of the casting call.
“Generally speaking, with these types of series we cast around five to six couples,” Edwin said. “Any couple is welcome to audition as long as they are both over the age of 18.”
If any couple is selected after the first round of casting they will be placed on a list and given to the network.
“Anyone the network is interested in we will setup a Skype interview for,” Edwin said.
Interested couples are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible, Edwin said.