Raven Software employees laid off despite promises of better wages

Activision-Blizzard just keeps on digging that hole even deeper.
Normally, when a company is faced with several public issues, such as Activision-Blizzard is currently dealing with, the company tries to put on a good public face and make some token offer of charity in an attempt to distract away from the problems. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain who’s sexually assaulting and harassing women in the company. Look at this wonderful thing we’re doing for no other reason than to make ourselves look good. It’s simple corporate public relations. Someone at Activision-Blizzard needs to read that chapter again.
On Friday, reports began surfacing on Twitter and other social media that multiple quality assurance testers within Raven Software, one of the many studios working on the “Call of Duty” franchise and the main force behind the popular battle royale “Call of Duty Warzone,” had been unceremoniously laid off without warning. To the contrary, employees had been promised for months by Activision-Blizzard that the publisher was working toward a pay restructure to increase their wages and improve their benefits. Many had been “asked” recently to relocate themselves and their families across the country to Madison, Wisc. in order to continue working, despite the prevalence of work-from-home arrangements in a post-Covid world.
Instead of receiving their promised pay increase and additional benefits, they were instead called into meetings one by one throughout the day Friday and told they would be laid off as of Jan. 28. They were offered no severance packages, no benefits and no lifelines beyond the six week advance to start the job hunt. Activision-Blizzard is so kind as to allow the employees a six week notice before firing them. Christmas time layoffs are the worst kind of cruel.
For the record, Activision-Blizzard actually increased their fourth quarter earnings outlook to $2.91 billion — up from $2.78 billion from earlier forecasts. There was no reason to lay off this many people, especially considering the condition in which “Call of Duty Vanguard” shipped, which was and remains riddled with bugs that have yet to be addressed by the main development team.
As more reports surfaced over the weekend, one egregious example included a QA team member laid off after contacting human resources to address the mandatory “voluntary” overtime that he was forced to work. He suffered from multiple disabilities, including depression and anxiety, and informed the company he needed time off for his physical and mental health. He was working 10-12 hour days six days a week. Despite informing the company that the Americans with Disabilities Act protects employees like him and must force employers to make scheduling accommodations, he was terminated as part of the layoffs under the guise of “cutbacks.” He then provided an email correspondence from HR that told him Activision-Blizzard is “unable” to remove him from the “required” overtime as part of the ADA, and instead directed him to seek help from his healthcare provider.
In protest, around 40 members of the remaining Raven Software QA team walked out Monday and announced they would not return until their former coworkers are immediately rehired. More are expected to be laid off throughout this week. Reports state that around a dozen were terminated Friday, and Activision-Blizzard confirmed in a statement to Bloomberg Monday that 20 will “not have their contracts extended.” The statement went on to tout how great of a job Activision-Blizzard is doing at retaining talent.
“We are converting approximately 500 temporary workers to full-time employees in the coming months,” the statement reads.
There’s just one problem: these employees were never hired as “temporary workers.” They were always considered regular, full time employees — until they weren’t when it was most convenient to Activision-Blizzard. The company continues to try to bury itself deeper in a grave filled with mismanagement and ill-conceived moves that seem aimed solely at maximizing profits so that CEO and serial harasser Bobby Kotick can pocket a little extra cash.
If there’s one silver lining to this entire situation, and perhaps it could ironically become Kotick’s legacy — along with the toxic waste dump of a publisher he left behind that chewed up and spit out hundreds of victims of sexual harassment — is that it leads to better worker organization in the video game industry. For an industry that is a the dream job of so many young men and women who grew up playing video games and want to pursue their passion in development, it’s a cesspool of abuse and mistreatment. Perhaps, and hopefully so, we’ll see changes, so that the people who pour their hearts into making these video games millions of people love will actually be able to enjoy their jobs and careers without fear of abuse.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.