Music will once again fill the halls of Lawton’s First Presbyterian Church on Sunday as the F.P.C Music Series presents a recital by pipe organist Solena Rizzato.
A native of Chicago, Rizzato is a shop technician at the Red River Pipe Organ Company in Norman, OK and a graduate student at Oklahoma City University. Rizzato graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May of 2020 with dual degrees in Organ Performance, Viola Performance and Organ Technology, and in the summer of 2019, they completed an internship with Messrs. Czelusniak et Dugal of Northampton, MA.
Rizzato has a love for service work and can often be found on calls for the Red River Pipe Organ Company tuning organs and performing maintenance. As a musician, they began formal organ studies at the age of 18 while at the University of Oklahoma where they studied under Dr. Adam Pajan.
“At OU they have a competition where the winner of the competition gets to do a concerto with the OU Symphony. Solena won that and became the first pipe organist to do so,” Allen Faries, the minister of music for First Presbyterian Church, said.
In addition to performing, Rizzato enjoys transcribing orchestral work for the organ. Some recent transcriptions of Rizzato’s includes movements of Dvorak’s 8th Symphony, Tchaikovsky’s 6th Symphony and Eugene Onegin, Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite and Gershwin’s An American in Paris.
“Solena is going to perform everything from Bach to Gershwin,” Faries said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had Gershwin played on our pipe organ.”
Rizzato will be performing Summertime by George Gershwin and the Prelude and Fugue in A Minor, BWV 543, by Johann Sebastian Bach, among an eclectic selection of other works.
“The people here in Lawton don’t get to hear pipe organ recitals very often. This is an opportunity to hear something that is out of the ordinary,” Faries said.
This will be the first recital in the church’s music series since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some recitals were originally planned for the spring and summer, those were canceled after the outbreak.
“I know people are afraid to get out and I certainly understand that,” Faries said, “but we will require masks and things like that.”
In fact, the church is taking a number of steps to ensure the safety of its visitors including limiting the audience to no more than 40, taking temperatures at the door, requiring face coverings and creating social distanced seating.
“I enjoy hearing beautiful worship pieces played on the organ, but it is nice to hear some things you wouldn’t necessarily hear in a church setting,” Faries said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
The recital is free and open to the public.