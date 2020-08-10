Lawton native Rudy Ramos says he’s living the best years of his life in many ways.
His character, Felix Long, is slated to return for the fourth season of the Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone” and a performance of his one-man show, “Geronimo: Life on the Reservation” will be streaming online worldwide later this month.
The solo performance will be Aug. 29 and staged from the White Fire Theater in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Ramos was invited to close out the 2020 Solo Festival. His performance is the perfect capper.
Directed by Steve Railsback, the show will be live streamed around the country and Europe with no audience at 7 p.m. Pacific Coast Time (9 p.m. in Oklahoma). Click the link for ticket information:
https://whitefire.yapsody.com/event/index/580741/geronimo.
“I have had many requests since the last time I was there with my show which I think was in 2015 about how they could see my show,” Ramos said of his Lawton fans. “This is a great opportunity to see it in your own living room.”
After the storyline for “Yellowstone” centered season three’s action on the namesake ranch location, Ramos said this season is expected to see a return of the neighboring Indian reservation where his character, Felix Long, is an elder.
“I love being in and working on ‘Yellowstone.’” He said. “Taylor Sheridan the creator/writer/director and Kevin Costner are very special people.”
Ramos called it a blessing to get to work on the sets in Montana and Utah. He desecribed it as “a joy.” That goes for his co-workers of the cast.
“We all have big time credits and lots of experience so it is a lot of fun and almost zero drama on set,” he said. “We are all there to serve Taylor Sheridan and his wonderful scripts and bring them to life, and we do.”
With an international crew working on the production, Ramos called them some of the best and credits them for their hard work.
He’s come a long way and, in some ways, full circle from his showbiz start almost 50 years ago. He said being a part of something as quality and successful as, both, “Yellowstone” and the one man play never stops being special.
“It is very nice to be a part of an international hit again and on the world stage, which is where I started out in 1971 with ‘The High Chaparral,’” Ramos said. “There have been many hits in between in movies and TV movies but ‘Yellowstone’ is the best.”
“I guess the Creator saved the best for last for me,” he said.