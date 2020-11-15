Originality — true originality — is rare these days in genre fiction.
It seems that almost everything is a derivative of another project or property that’s come before. So to see something like HBO Max’s “Raised by Wolves,” which, while obviously influenced by the aesthetics of something like “Prometheus,” is still wholly original, is a breath of fresh air. It’s that originality that helps the 10-episode show overcome some of its shortcomings to deliver an extremely satisfying science-fiction experience that offers promise of an even better second season.
Created by Ridley Scott (who obviously borrowed many of his “Prometheus” sensibilities, sans the braindead characters), “Raised by Wolves” offers a somewhat familiar initial premise that is quickly shaped and morphed into something much greater. In the 22nd century, Earth is essentially destroyed by a global war between the Mithraic, an army of believers in the god Sol, and atheists. The Mithraic, modeled after the Knights Templar of the Middle Ages, led a crusade against any non-believers in the world.
To help with this extermination, they created Necromancers, extremely powerful androids that were nearly indestructible and could kill humans with a scream. A Mithraic-turned-non-believer scientist captured a Necromancer and reprogrammed it to become a mother to human embryos that would be transported offworld to a new planet, where humanity could start again.
For 12 years, Mother, as she is known, raises the young humans, who each day off one by one, save for Campion. But the Mithraic arrive on the planet on an Ark they created to escape the dead Earth. One would think this would lead to another holy war on this new planet, but the story doesn’t go down that more rote route. Instead, it offers very interesting commentary on the nature of religion in human society, and social identity. Nature versus nurture is a concept that is explored heavily in the show with a science-fiction backdrop.
There’s a lot to like in “Raised by Wolves.” The show does its best not to take sides in the religion against non-believer battle — showing that there were good, honest individuals and corrupt monsters on both sides. For much of the second half of the show, the conflict is focused on a pair of Mithraic, with secrets of their own, simply trying to recover their children from Mother, who has taken them to be raised as her own. There is no black and white, but rather many shades of grey in all characters on-screen. Show writers did a great job in not coming down on either side, and thus allowing the audience to choose its allegiances as the story unfolds.
Relative newcomer Amanda Collin is captivating as Mother, effortlessly transitioning from loving, nurturing mother of children, to unhinged killing machine, to confused and lost child. Mother’s purpose is clear in the beginning, but she begins to question herself and her programming throughout the show, and Collin sells the internal battle with amazing prowess.
Opposite of her is Travis Fimmel’s Marcus, the leader of the Mithraic people who come to this new planet. Fimmel is best known for his role of Ragnar on “Vikings,” and seems to have struggled to find a quality role since leaving the show. He really shines as Marcus here, who slowly descends into madness after harboring a major secret for more than a decade. It would be easy to chew scenery in this role, but Fimmel offers restraint and grounds the character.
The weakest link in the show’s acting is the cast of children, chief among them Winta McGrath’s Campion. As the sole surviving child from the initial atheist experiment, the writing does him no favors. He’s often whiny and irrational with actions that are less dictated by character motivations and more by how the plot demands conflict at certain moments. Many of his actions make little sense — even when compensating for the idea of a child’s mind — and can make certain moments of the show more frustrating than entertaining.
Aesthetically, “Raised by Wolves” is one of the most impressive science-fiction shows currently on air. Scott, who directed the first two episodes, channels the bleak blue-tinged look of “Prometheus” and desolate desertscapes to create a truly alien world. The brief flashbacks to the battles on Earth are well done and feel grounded in real world aesthetics that show how bleak of a future humanity has on its home planet. The art and overall production design are top knotch, even if a few gamers might look at the Mithraic, their armor adorned with the sun, and think “Dark Souls.”
“Raised by Wolves” does take a few episodes to get going, but its pacing continues to improve as the series progresses. It introduces interesting concepts throughout the run that really open the door for future stories in the coming seasons. But it’s the sense of originality and the commitment to doing something new while that really makes “Raised by Wolves” something special. With 10 episodes available for streaming now, and a second season already commissioned, this is one of the most exciting shows currently airing.
“Raised by Wolves” is available now on HBO Max.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.