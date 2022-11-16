'Ragnarök' sequel less revolution, more evolution of previous title

Ragnarök has finally arrived.
The follow up to 2018’s “God of War,” a spiritual and narrative reboot of the famed series following the exploits of Kratos, the Greek god of war, has been highly anticipated for some time. But while its predecessor breathed new life into a dying franchise and set the standard for Sony’s narrative-driven action-adventure games, “God of War Ragnarök” feels much more iterative and less revolutionary. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad game — far from it, actually — but rather that it falls short of setting a new standard as its predecessor did — even if improvements are extremely apparent.
“Ragnarök” picks up several years after the events of the first game, during which time Kratos and son Atreus were forced to kill Baldur in self defense. Norse mythology fans will recognize Baldur’s death as the event that kickstarts Ragnarök, the end of days for Asgard and the nine realms. Since then, Kratos and son have hidden on Midgard, which has been blanketed in snow that won’t ever stop.
But even as they struggle to survive Fimbulwinter, the three-year period of endless winter that precedes Ragnarök, Atreus continues searching for the secret to his frost giant heritage as Loki, a revelation he learned at the end of the previous game. His search for answers takes him, along with Kratos, to many of the nine realms — several of which were not explored in the previous game. If there’s one thing “Ragnarök” excels at above all is its environmental variety. Midgard could quickly become mundane in the previous game, especially when it stretches out for 30 hours or more if one does the side quests and favors. Here, the realms are much more diverse and bring their own unique enemies and combat encounters.
The gameplay remains largely unchanged from “God of War,” with a fixed third-person camera angle behind Kratos, which can make for some stiff-playing encounters and cumbersome battles as players will fight the camera as much as other enemies. Too often, combat encounters involve off-screen enemies that shoot projectiles that can interrupt combos for players who aren’t careful enough. It was a problem in “God of War,” but in “Ragnarök,” the enemy variety seems to include more ranged combatants.
Kratos is a bit more nimble in this game, however. The inclusion of the Blades of Chaos from the beginning of the game really helps designers open the combat abilities a bit more this time with additional variety. The Leviathan Axe, Kratos’s weapon, is designed much more for brute force and heavy attacks on individual enemies. Unlocked moves make it amazing for juggling enemies in the air while pulling off stylish hits. The Blades of Chaos are designed much more for ranged combat and crowd control and feel faster than before.
Most encounters leave the weapon choice to the player, but some enemies are protected against frost or fire damage, forcing players to choose the proper weapon to deal with them. This adds some nice variety and helps spice up the combat for later in the game, when it would quickly become dull, as the same combo would be the most effective at dealing with enemies, turning the game’s biggest asset into a dull plod at times.
Narratively, “God of War Ragnarök” is the best in the series. There’s not a lot of hope in this game, and it can be often depressing and dark. But it works for the story that producer Cory Barlog and his team at Santa Monica Studio wanted to create. Thor and Odin, only referred to in the previous game, are front and center. And while Marvel Cinematic Universe fans might be confused for their characterizations and appearances (Odin, especially, who is played by character actor Richard Schiff), they’re much more accurate to Norse mythology — something we’ve rarely seen before in popular media.
There are some issues with the writing, however. At times, it seems the writers were inspired by the aforementioned MCU, as much of the script is filled with anachronistic quips and lines of dialogue that feel out of place with the setting and the situation. It’s as if writers felt the story was too dark at times and shoehorned in some untimely humor in order to lighten the atmosphere. It doesn’t work that well.
The biggest issue with “God of War Ragnarök” is its overall design and lack of any trust in the player. Puzzles have always been a part of the “God of War” franchise, but they are so mundane and toned down in this game that they feel like more of a chore than an intriguing challenge to be conquered. There’s only so many times Kratos and Atreus can spin a wheel, freeze a geyser or pull on a chain to open another arbitrary boundary before it becomes tiresome and annoying. To make matters worse, characters are almost immediately shouting out the answers to these puzzles. For someone who doesn’t have as much as time as they once did to explore a game and solve puzzles, these hints can be helpful. But with such braindead puzzles, the constant reminding of the player of how to solve them and the simplicity of the design, it makes one question why puzzles were even included. They’re simply hindrances that have to be pushed past in order to enjoy the rest of the game.
And that shines a bright light on the weakest aspect of the game — its overall design. While taking a lot of cues from the predecessor with its “wide linear” design, “Ragnarök” feels almost too confined. The game is claustrophobic in so many ways — almost certainly a consequence of its design dictated by the aging PlayStation 4 console. It feels like an early-mid 2000s “Call of Duty” title with obvious tunnels to funnel the player from one slightly open combat arena to the next with loading disguised by obviously linear climbing segments or narrow paths that the characters have to squeeze through. This game should feel way more open than what it does, and much less static.
“God of War Ragnarök” remains one of the best games of the year and is still a tremendous amount of fun to play. The improvements might not be apparent on the surface level, but quickly reveal themselves as the game plays out and your tools are slightly expanded. Kratos’s new combat abilities and the variety of his attacks and defenses make the previous game feel like a tech demo in a lot of ways. But the rest of the game’s design just never followed through. It very much feels like an expansion for “God of War,” even with nearly 40 hours of content packed in. The graphics are impressive, though not mind-blowing on the PlayStation 5, but the performance and polish are rock solid with no hiccups. “God of War Ragnarök” is merely a victim of the successes of its predecessor and the hype that built over an equally-groundbreaking revolution that turned out to be polish and expansion. It’s more “God of War” — not that that is a bad thing.
“God of War Ragnarök” is rated M for Mature by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board and is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.