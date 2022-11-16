'Ragnarök' sequel less revolution, more evolution of previous title
Courtesy photo

Ragnarök has finally arrived.

The follow up to 2018’s “God of War,” a spiritual and narrative reboot of the famed series following the exploits of Kratos, the Greek god of war, has been highly anticipated for some time. But while its predecessor breathed new life into a dying franchise and set the standard for Sony’s narrative-driven action-adventure games, “God of War Ragnarök” feels much more iterative and less revolutionary. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad game — far from it, actually — but rather that it falls short of setting a new standard as its predecessor did — even if improvements are extremely apparent.