Lawton’s musical community lost its Peter Pan and Pied Piper wrapped in one the evening of March 19.
Rafael Montez left this mortal coil around 6:45 p.m. at a Wichita Falls, Texas, hospice. The beloved guitarist for Backwash, barman at the Railhead Saloon, the enthusiastic voice of the 580 RollerGirls at all their home bouts, and the gregarious smile greeting when you visited Cache Road Liquor & Wine left us.
Not willingly. But sometimes, your work is finished before you want it to be. That doesn’t mean it didn’t make for a full lifetime of memories. It simply means the time has come.
Known to all simply as Rafy, he left his mark on this earth. In many ways it’s as deep and indelible as the Vredefort Crater, the largest known asteroid impact structure on the planet.
The difference is, Rafy’s impact came from his heart. His shadow looms large over thousands among Lawtonians.
A sucking gasp has been felt this past week as so many seek his oxygen. Deflated hearts have converged together at the familiar haunts to hug and be near one another. Each has been made a part of his story. Because everyone who ever met Rafy has a story that’s singularly yours.
On Tuesday, hundreds packed into the VFW Post No. 5263 for his celebration of life. It was that: a celebration, That’s what Rafy would have wanted. That’s how he lived his life: as a celebration.
The musicians of many styles joined perfectly with one of the widest arrays of mourners possible. People you would never expect to know each other were brought together by one man. Every story told involved fashion of a friend who was there to support you when you were down, who would make music to make you smile when a frown is all you can muster.
There is a “one of a kind,” and then there’s Rafy.
Cody Newby, Christee Schlesinger, Dayton Keel, Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O and more offered songs as offerings to Rafy’s spirit. It’s the most fitting tribute. He loved music beyond measure, as a performer, supporter and fan.
He would have loved this performance: Dayton Keel and Steve O for Rafy — “Hunger Strike” — https://youtu.be/ijkqm45LXmQ.
Rafy’s only love more than music was his wife, Lacey. When partition doors opened towards the end of the memorial, just under a dozen drums were lined up in two rows. Many of his brothers from Lawton’s music family held sticks in hand and performed a percussive offering as Lacey stood center before them. For over four minutes, primal pain mixed with a celebration of love as sticks shattered, shards flying like tears in a thunderstorm. It was a sonic celebration of life: mournful yet celebratory, cathartic.
Through music, Rafy expressed his joy and his passion. For his many years with Backwash, he owned the Railhead Saloon stage as if it were Madison Square Garden. When given opportunity for bigger stages, he played them with the same power and poise. Here’s the link to Backwash’s final show from Oklahoma City’s Diamond Ballroom stage before the pandemic shutdown in 2020: https://youtu.be/-VwqKwl4Bgo.
You can count the number of local musicians who have been encouraged by Rafy to continue moving forward with their own musical paths. He was just as encouraging to touring bands who played locally. Once he called you friend, you were always that. When he called you brother or sister, you were blessed.
One of the main things carried in everybody’s stories of Rafy was his sense of kindness and of care. He helped organize so many fundraisers for those in need over the years that he became known as the go-to guy to get things done and get others on board.
Always a musician, he never failed to join in. Here’s a solo performance called “Derby Dude” from the 2017 Heels for Healing: Drag For A Cause event at the Railhead Saloon: https://youtu.be/3Ft18dMQLLM.
It doesn’t seem fair. Rafy was too young to die. In some ways, it feels he’s another casualty of the nation’s healthcare system. There’s not always medical benefits with being a wayward troubadour. That means that, often, self-care becomes an afterthought.
Years ago, when Steve-O asked Rafy, the late-Tracy Leigh Stover, Indie Michaels, Amanda Kidd and the columnist to judge his karaoke contest, we talked about the irony that comes with being, what Indie called “ghetto famous.” It gets you a drink and nice treatment but doesn’t pay the bills. To Rafy, it was just fine.
The moment Rafy and I first used the words “brother” in the most honest sense was several years back while hanging out on Beth Sanchez’s front porch. We showed each other songs and videos the other knew nothing about until the sun began to crack the sky. The laughter and pure enthusiasm culminated when he showed me this video of Will Ferrell and Dave Grohl performing “Leather & Lace.” It’s a moment in time that will last my lifetime: https://youtu.be/OlLzAWUY6Xo
While pondering Rafy’s death and its impact on so many, it hit me. Rafy was as rock and roll as it gets. You know, the thing about rock and roll is those who make it often don’t last the longest. But their music lasts for ages. Rafy is that music.
And one of the main ingredients for rock and roll is love. The Beatles said it with “All You Need is Love.” They said it again in the song, “The End”: https://youtu.be/12R4FzIhdoQ.
Its lyrics resonated while looking at the standing room only room of those who came to celebrate our sweet boy:
”The love you take is equal to the love you make.
And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
See, there is something I call “The Dharma of Rafy” that speaks to the universal truth, not only of this beloved musician, but also his message in life. He didn’t meet strangers. He offered love like wildflowers. It spread like wildfire. He encouraged others to spark that flame as well.
So, yeah, so many are mourning right now. That’s part of life and the process. But Rafy would rather you smile and carry his spirit by loving one another and by celebrating.
When you carry this with you moving forward, consider yourself part of the “Rafy Army” and love fearlessly. Love your fellow man and love Lawton, because he did. That’s how his legacy continues.
Raise your glass, be it water, wine or whatever, and salute this wonderful soul. Imbibe and love one another.
Because this is how you celebrate Rafy Montez: through love.
I have to give it up to the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority and Event Coordinator Rodney Whaley, the 11th Annual Medicine Park Stomp bluegrass festival was a whopping hit at the new festival location at Hitchin’ Post Park.
Opening act Black Mountain Fever kicked things off before a record crowd at the fest on Saturday, according to Whaley.
Anthony Fontaine, who designed the show poster images and event T-shirts said it was overwhelming how enthusiastic the audience was. They also wanted some gear to remember the show, which was also a bonus, he said.
It was a great relief to all that the event happened at all after 2020. The pandemic shutdown hit the first day the festival was scheduled to begin, causing its cancellation.
After things cleared up somewhat, Whaley reached out to all the original performers and those who couldn’t return for the rescheduled festival in October were offered slots at this year’s fest.
Although a stage had to be rented for this show and the Roots Ball at the end of May, Whaley said the goal is to have the permanent stage up and ready by the July 4 Rock in the Park. All kinks with the transition are hoped to be worked out by the Blues Ball that closes out the summer.
I’m impressed and look forward to what’s to come. Bravo!
I’ve referenced this song before but hearing it played wonderfully by a ukulele playing vocalist at Rafy’s celebration of life, it seems my first choice for the Songs of the Sequestration has to be the original performance of ”Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen:https://youtu.be/ttEMYvpoR-k.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more, our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Remember that all #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances from the COVID-19 shutdown are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
And, hey, if you have a song you want us to check out, email us: soundemonium@gmail.com.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.